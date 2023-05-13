“Obscurant Destiny”. The charge of the rainbow mayors is back

They presented themselves in the tricolor band. But the goal was rainbow. From all over Italy, over 300 mayors flocked to Turin to plead the cause of the same-parent families. The subject is controversial and by now known to most: the first citizens in question, largely of progressive extraction, in fact ask that Parliament legislate as soon as possible on the gay couples and on their children, lamenting a grave wound in the field. The catch, however, had been created precisely by those administrations which, with an ideological leap forward, had made registrations in the registry office even in the absence of legislation that allowed it. Faced with the illegitimacy of the aforementioned measures, those politicians are now throwing the hot potato at the government by accusing it – with a instrumental blame game – that I’m retrograde and don’t want civil rights.

The Rainbow Gathering of Mayors

The mobilization in Turin had been triggered by the stop – which took place precisely in the Savoyard city, but also in Milan – on transcriptions in the registry office of the children of same-sex couples. The mayor of the Piedmontese capital, Stephen Lo Russohad triggered therainbow appeal and his colleagues in favor of those requests thus returned to office. Among others, the first citizens of Rome, Milan, Naples, Bologna, Florence and Bari responded to his invitation: the same ones who recently wrote to the government asking for an intervention to eliminate the difference in treatment in matters of civil rights . It is therefore easy to understand the political character of the event and of the speeches given on stage.

“Civil Disobedience”. But Zabrelsky doesn’t convince Sala

“We do not want to disobey but to obtain just laws“, relaunched the mayor of Milan Joseph Sala, who spoke via video link. And the invitation also came from the stage disobedience civil law by the jurist Gustavo Zabrelsky. The latter’s questionable proposal, however, did not convince the mayor of the Lombard capital. “Unfortunately the Constitutional Court has already expressed itself, that is not the way. And let’s not put it on the lack of courage: there are mayors who are fighting. But I don’t know if transgressing the law is the right path: we want Parliament to express itself‘, Sala said. ‘Some couples – he then added – they are asking us for registration of the biological father. It is necessary to understand on the basis of which document this can be done, since it does not appear on the child’s birth certificate, but it would already be a small step“.

“Dark Fate”. Lepore’s attack on the government

Of course, it is almost surreal that the insistence of the left is coming right now – when the country is led by a government that is cautious on the issue. The majority of centre-rightin fact, has always maintained its opposition to recognitions that (more or less directly) risk legitimizing controversial practices such as that of thesurrogate uterus. But the message has not been received by progressives. “We need the courage of politics in Parliament, but we are here and we will always be there: we will continue to fight this battle against dark destiny and obscurantist towards which the government of Giorgia Meloni wants to push us” thundered the Pd mayor of Bologna, Matthew Lepore, delivering a political slap to the executive. The mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredisupported by the centre-left, spoke of egalitarian marriage as a solution and from Florence Dario Nardella reiterated his belief that the “regulatory vacuum on the guarantees of the rights of children of same-parent couples“.

Fdi replies to the rainbow mayors

The response to the political demands of the progressive event was not long in coming from the majority. “Turin unfortunately, first with the mayor Appendino then with Lo Russo, has been transformed into the city of rights denied: he denied the right of children to have a mom and a dad with the registry and then Minister Lamorgese in government, having to stop that political abuse he threw them into an unprecedented limbo that now they don’t know how to solve“, the MP recalled Augusta Montarulideputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, detailing the argument beyond biased exploitation.

“Surrent uterus is a universal crime”

“In the embarrassment of this situation they are exploiting the expectations, which they tried to satisfy, with an administrative trick knowing full well that they had no competence. They have been in government for 10 years, if they wanted they would have involved Parliament on what they now call rainbow families. They could but evidently didn’t want to either“, added Montaruli, explaining how “the best answer to those mayors” progressives both came from Giorgia Meloni – today in the States General in the presence of the Pope – and by the Brothers of Italy in Parliament with the proposal that transforms the uterus into rent universal crime. “This practice can never be legitimized. Too many, regardless of gender issues, circumvent the laws by making the feeling of motherhood and fatherhood prevail over the rights of minors and the right of women who can never be exploited“, concluded the honorable member of the Melonian party.