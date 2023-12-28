obsession with diseases increases the risk of death – breaking latest news

Study Finds Hypochondriacs Have Shorter Life Expectancy

A recent study published in Jama Psychiatry has found that people who excessively worry about their health may die earlier than those who do not. The study, conducted in Sweden, revealed that individuals diagnosed with hypochondriasis, also known as illness anxiety disorder, were 84% more likely to die from various causes, including heart disease, lung disease, and suicide.

Hypochondriasis is a mental health disorder characterized by excessive concern about health, often with the unfounded belief that a serious illness exists. Approximately 4-6% of the general population is affected by this disorder, with about 17% of individuals turning to their general practitioner for assistance.

The Swedish researchers analyzed health databases from 1997 to 2020, comparing 4,129 individuals diagnosed with hypochondria and 41,290 without the disorder. The study participants were matched based on several characteristics, including year of birth, sex, province of origin, marital status, level of education, and family income. It was discovered that hypochondriacs died on average about five years younger than those without hypochondria, with an increased risk of death from both natural and unnatural causes.

The leading cause of unnatural death in the hypochondriac group was suicide, with a risk at least four times higher than in the rest of the cohort. The study also found that hypochondriacs who died of natural causes had higher mortality from cardiovascular, respiratory, and unknown causes, but did not show an increase in cancer mortality, despite widespread anxiety about cancer within this population.

The study’s first author, Mataix-Cols, suggested that chronic stress and self-medication with alcohol and drugs may be contributing factors to the increased risk of death for hypochondriacs. Furthermore, the stigmatization and feelings of being ignored by the medical community can lead to increased anxiety and depression, potentially leading to suicide.

The study’s findings shed light on the potential impact of hypochondria on longevity, as well as the need for increased awareness and support for individuals struggling with illness anxiety disorder. The researchers hope that their work will lead to greater understanding and improved care for those affected by hypochondria.

Share this: Facebook

X

