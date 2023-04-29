Obsolete smartphones and tablets: new technology will retire them | Never seen, not even in science fiction films

Consumerism, fashion, progress. Three words that bring the joy of having a super performing smartphone, which become pain for the environment.

For about eight billion people on the face of the earth, they are about six and a half billion, almost seven, smartphone, Android or iOS makes no difference. The positive side of consumerism there is, now with mobile phones we work, as well as have fun. The downside is the duration of a mobile phone, on average two to three years at the most, even if it obviously depends on how much we consume it.

The moda does a lot, Apple has built an empire with the extreme and extreme concept that even the eye wants its part. Samsung then made a breakthrough with the foldables. Who knows who will arrive first in the race for rollables, the new advance for many.

Progress is the other key word, just think of this year 2023, of the definitive explosion of the development of Artificial Intelligence: all you need to do is mention ChatGPT for the OpenAI bot to go viral. And who knows what Google has in mind, called upon to respond to competitors. In this historical-cultural context, it is inevitable to pay attention to where smartphones are going, apparently a new technology wants to retire traditional cell phones, the ones we now use and abuse more than daily.

Flat touch interfaces, with or without a screen, have invaded the modern world for some time now. Touch technology has passed peacefully to laptops, let alone. However, their haptic feedback is minimal, prompting much research into shape-shifting and haptic display technologies that are self-contained, fast-acting, and offer millimeters of shift while being only a few millimeters thick.

The touchscreen evolves: the future becomes the present

So the researchers of Carnegie Mellon University belonging to the Future Interfaces Group they decided to bring something new. This was explained by Craig Shultz, Chris Harrison and their research team. “We introduce a new miniaturizable type of display that changes shape using built-in electro-osmotic pumps.” Imagine those colorful gummy toys, so fashionable in Italy for years, similar to bubbles that push but don’t break. Poopits, that’s what they call them. The concept is not very different from the team of Carnegie Mellon University researchers belonging to the Future Interfaces Group.

“Our pumps – continue Craig Shultz and Chris Harrison – controlled and powered directly by the applied voltage, have a thickness of 1.5mm and allow full stacks of less than 5mm. However, they can displace the entire volume of fluid in 1 second and generate pressures of ±50kPa, sufficient to create millimeter-scale dynamic tactile features on a surface capable of withstanding typical interaction forces.”

From new technology to smartphones, the step is short. Word of Craig Shultz and Chris Harrison. “These are the technical ingredients needed to enable, for example, a pop up keyboard on a flat smartphone – they conclude – we experimentally quantify the mechanical and psychophysical performances of our displays, concluding with a series of example interfaces”.

