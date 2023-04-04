Home Health Obstetric care in the hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will be funded with 15.65 million euros over the next two years / Minister of Health Manne Lucha: “Needs-based obstetric care is essential for the women giving birth and their families”
Health

Obstetric care in the hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will be funded with 15.65 million euros over the next two years / Minister of Health Manne Lucha: “Needs-based obstetric care is essential for the women giving birth and their families”

by admin
Obstetric care in the hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will be funded with 15.65 million euros over the next two years / Minister of Health Manne Lucha: “Needs-based obstetric care is essential for the women giving birth and their families”

Stuttgart – Obstetric care in the hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will be funded in 2023 and 2024 with around 15.65 million euros each. These additional federal funds are intended to financially secure obstetrics independently of the performance-based flat-rate case costs and to support the specialist departments for obstetrics in the hospitals. This was announced by Health Minister Manne Lucha on Monday (April 3) in Stuttgart.

“We are pleased to be able to support midwifery in the country. Needs-based obstetric care is essential for the woman giving birth and her family. These structures are under pressure in many places. This additional financial support, which we were able to achieve through an agreement between the federal and state governments, is all the more important here, and I would like to express my thanks for that,” said Lucha.

The funding is aimed at locations that have a specialist department for obstetrics or a specialist department for gynecology and obstetrics. In Baden-Württemberg, 71 hospital locations can benefit from the funding. “This will strengthen the obstetric care that is particularly important for us across the country,” Lucha continues.

For the provision of obstetrics, 120 million euros will be made available nationwide from the liquidity reserve of the health fund for 2023 and 2024 and distributed to the federal states according to the Königstein key. Accordingly, around 15.65 million euros are available for Baden-Württemberg. The location-specific funding amounts have now been basically determined by the Ministry of Health according to certain criteria such as the number of births, the provision of certain specialist departments and participation in practical midwifery training as part of a general decree. The individual funding decisions will be issued promptly. An overview of the funded locations can be found in the appendix to this press release.

See also  Google Pixel 7 series rumored that the camera hardware has not changed much, and will focus on software improvements – yqqlm

You may also like

Napoli-Milan, Politano’s rude gesture towards the Rossoneri fans

WHO Europe Regional Committee meeting

Mechanochemistry: a green breakthrough in the pharmaceutical industry?

Ticket exemptions, the new income thresholds reward citizens:...

Discipline of the revocation of authorizations as medical-surgical...

Sleeping little: physical activity repairs the negative effects

Russian drones have hit the Ukrainian port of...

Healthy kidneys: how to keep them clean at...

here’s what you need to look out for...

Covid, cold or pollen allergy?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy