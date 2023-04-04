Stuttgart – Obstetric care in the hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will be funded in 2023 and 2024 with around 15.65 million euros each. These additional federal funds are intended to financially secure obstetrics independently of the performance-based flat-rate case costs and to support the specialist departments for obstetrics in the hospitals. This was announced by Health Minister Manne Lucha on Monday (April 3) in Stuttgart.

“We are pleased to be able to support midwifery in the country. Needs-based obstetric care is essential for the woman giving birth and her family. These structures are under pressure in many places. This additional financial support, which we were able to achieve through an agreement between the federal and state governments, is all the more important here, and I would like to express my thanks for that,” said Lucha.

The funding is aimed at locations that have a specialist department for obstetrics or a specialist department for gynecology and obstetrics. In Baden-Württemberg, 71 hospital locations can benefit from the funding. “This will strengthen the obstetric care that is particularly important for us across the country,” Lucha continues.

For the provision of obstetrics, 120 million euros will be made available nationwide from the liquidity reserve of the health fund for 2023 and 2024 and distributed to the federal states according to the Königstein key. Accordingly, around 15.65 million euros are available for Baden-Württemberg. The location-specific funding amounts have now been basically determined by the Ministry of Health according to certain criteria such as the number of births, the provision of certain specialist departments and participation in practical midwifery training as part of a general decree. The individual funding decisions will be issued promptly. An overview of the funded locations can be found in the appendix to this press release.