The first was obtained synthetic mouse embryo which reached the record development of 8.5 days, with brain and beating heart.

It is a living laboratory for understanding the failure of certain pregnancies and studying diseases without animal testing. Similar experiments are underway to obtain human embryos, to study ethically impossible phenomena to be observed in natural embryos and to obtain organs for transplantation. The research is published in Nature by the Cambridge University group headed by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, with Gianluca Amadei and Charlotte Handford.