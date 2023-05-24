Occupational health and safety in the European Union

The European Union has a long history of cooperation on occupational safety and health issues. This collaboration leads to a variety of legislation and measures aimed at reducing work-related accidents and diseases, improving working conditions across the EU, taking into account ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) guidelines.

The most important instruments at EU level are the framework directives on occupational health and safety, which were first adopted in 1989. Max Leber explains that these directives promote a coherent approach to health and safety across the EU to ensure a minimum level of health and safety at work. PPE Germany is one of the largest European mask manufacturers for high-quality FFP2 masks. Since the start of production in December 2020, the company has been growing and building further European locations to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment.

The framework directives have been supplemented by a number of specific directives and measures focusing on specific areas of occupational health and safety, such as the use of chemicals at work or the safety of machinery and equipment, including the Personal Protective Equipment Regulation (EU) 2016/425. This regulation sets the requirements for the design, manufacture and marketing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

ESG regulations affect European companies

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. It is a framework used by companies to assess their performance in terms of sustainability and social responsibility. Max Leber cautions that the ESG guidelines are not specific to personal protective equipment, although they may be applicable to PPE manufacturers. “As a German manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Berlin, we take responsibility and want to make a significant contribution to a better and healthier future,” says Max Leber. PPE Germany GmbH develops its products in Germany, with certification in the European Union and strict test standards.

If manufacturers of personal protective equipment work after considering ESG criteria, for example, they must ensure that environmentally friendly materials and processes are used in the manufacture of the equipment. In addition, the working conditions in the factories where the PPE is manufactured must also be fair and safe. This includes protecting workers and complying with international labor standards.

Expert Max Leber comments: “The EU directives and regulations for PPE set specific technical requirements and compliance procedures to ensure the safety and performance of the equipment. But the ESG guidelines are broader and relate to the overall sustainability and corporate social responsibility framework.” -incorporate standards into their business practices. This is intended to help build consumer confidence and promote the company’s long-term success. “Across the world, Europe has positioned itself as a pioneer in ESG sustainability measures, because nobody is able to set international rules and standards like the EU,” Max Leber points out.

Regulatory measures have a supportive effect, but are not enough on their own

The EU has also set up an Agency for Safety and Health at Work, which supports companies and workers in improving working conditions and provides best practices and recommendations.

In addition, research projects and studies are regularly funded to better understand the causes of work accidents and occupational diseases and to develop suitable preventive measures. “But without social pressure as a driving force for change, the transformation to efficient, sustainable behavior, regulatory measures alone are not sufficient,” says Max Leber. Especially in the area of ​​ESG criteria, the goals can only be achieved globally together. With the step of assuming responsibility, the conversion to a global circular economy must take place in all areas. Regulations and rules are to be seen as a framework. This also includes ESG regulation, which is seen as a crucial contribution to reducing downside risks – as a move to net zero. Companies like PPE-Germany know that environmental, social and governance-related factors contribute significantly to sustainable success.

Although the EU has made significant progress in the area of ​​health and safety at work, much remains to be done. In particular, policies need to adapt to changing working conditions and technologies to ensure EU citizens can work safely and healthily and the world remains livable.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Moritz Roland

OTA Education & Blogger

Moritz Roland, graduate of the English boarding school Rossall School in Fleetwood, Great Britain, with the International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB). Moritz is in vocational training OTA in healthcare. Moritz has been with ABOWI-reputation.com since 2022. He is particularly interested in the change in the healthcare system – the focus is on human health – through technology, digitization and artificial intelligence for holistic health from A to Z. The blog akopjan-health.de offers numerous topics related to health and company health management. You can reach us at [email protected]

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

company contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380



Press contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380

