It’s no secret that the pandemic has uncovered the extent of the unexpected that companies may have to face. From the vastness of Covid to the universe of pathologies, more or less serious and disabling, it is there for all to see how, in recent years, occupational medicine has undergone a real revolution, parallel to the trend of new organizational models in function of flexibility, atypical contracts and smart working. The “rebound” from the indications of the European Agency for health and safety at work is just around the corner: life in the company, in fact, is particularly fertile ground for the adoption of a new style of prevention, with a specific attention to psycho-social risks. To delve into this third millennium challenge theme is the one who is considered an important reference – as well as a great inspirer – of occupational medicine and its evolution, who rides with the enthusiasm and prolific intuition of a recent graduate for over forty years, with very special attention to the other side of the coin, i.e. sports medicine.

Let’s talk about Doctor Camillo Scimonefreshly named as preventive motor activity consultant in companies by the Italian Sports Medicine Federationrecently reconfirmed also to the health management of the “Città di Bra” private nursing homeas well as medical director of the avant-garde scientific center “Medical Center – DNA Center”linked to the “SYMED srl Medical Synergy” of Alba, Bra, Fossano and Savigliano, with the involvement of the Group Ascom Bra.

“Starting from the long experience that I have gained in healthcare facilities and large companies in the area, one of which is Ferrero SpA, today I can say that occupational and sports medicine are equally daughters of preventive medicine – explains the Dr. Scimone – who is interested precisely in the behavior of individuals both in the workplace and in extra-professional life. The decisive switch to make, however, is not bureaucratic, but cultural: it is necessary to pass from a passive idea of ​​health – that is the absence of disease – to an active one, such as a state of psycho-physical well-being. In this sense, I try to integrate this perspective into every area in which I operate because, without an integrated holistic vision, well-being cannot be achieved”. In the same way, to obtain effective results in the company environment, an integrated strategy is needed, guided by an internal policy capable of “rethinking” a path of health promotion aimed (also) at supporting psychophysical skills in relation to work.

“But there’s more – continues the medico – Some publications of the European Commission highlight how the protection of workers’ health is preparatory to the achievement of higher levels of personal and social well-being. This is because the workplace, like any other collective meeting space, is also an excellent catalyst for cultural and behavioral models. In fact, today, work-related diseases are determined both by occupational risks and by the lifestyle of the workers themselves. This is why the ‘hat’ of preventive medicine can have a double effect: improving general health conditions (also in favor of cutting public health costs) while reducing occupational risks on various levels”.

Under this big hat, the Doctor Scimone has put the acronym that promises and contains everything: the WHP-Workplace Health Promotion (WHO-World Health Organization program for the promotion of health in the workplace through correct lifestyles at work), the modern “bible” which incorporates the main focuses of health promotion linked both to people’s lifestyle – with significant effects on their psycho-physical well-being – as for occupational risks in the context of their occupation.

Continues Scimone: “Proper nutrition, smoking cessation, contrasting alcohol abuse, fight against addictions (psychotropic substances, drugs or other), physical activity, road safety, quality of social relationships, stress management and active aging are the main prevention sites to be subjected to health surveillance even in the workplace, to which we could also equate schools to fill the void left by the former School Medicine. The belief that health promotion is an exclusive responsibility of the health services, in fact, is much more than outdated, since it concerns factors that are substantially beyond the control of the health services themselves, and which instead depend on economic choices, social policy and productive”.

The scenario changes and, in this new guard, the protagonists become the institutions, associations and sports clubs, schools, businesses, the media and families. Offices, factories, rather than classrooms therefore represent the new contexts favorable to health promotion, with proven long-term effects both on the well-being of the worker-student and on their productivity.

“To date, the challenge to which we are called is to identify the best promotional actions to pursue and to implement them in everyday working life in order to achieve positive results for both the worker and the company – he observes Scimone. Not surprisingly, the so-called TWH-Total Worker Health” (workers’ total health plan) requires, above all, a multidisciplinary approach in which juridical, medical, organizational and economic skills must interact. Just as it appears on the project report cards “Sports & School”- signed by MIUR and CONI – body language, play, physical activity, rules, fair play, health, well-being, prevention and safety are the evaluation items that correspond to the interdisciplinary objectives of the initiative: in summary, the “manifesto” of the organization committed to promoting and maintaining the physical, psychological and social well-being of its “players”, who we could also call “workers”.

Conclude Scimone: “The Total Worker Health opportunity has been included in the Pnrr complementary plan precisely because the interventions for the global improvement of the working environment are able to combine compliance with the legislation on the protection of workers’ health and safety, starting from Legislative Decree 81/2008, with real scientific evidence. In fact, it has been demonstrated how risk factors in the workplace can contribute to the genesis of problems previously considered unrelated to work, conversely how environmental and occupational factors can mitigate or accentuate the general health conditions of workers, overcoming the more traditional conception of occupational medicine”.

One thing is certain: beyond the regulatory obligations, in the big game of health, every person must be able to defend their own well-being. And a good doctor in the company can help the famous apple of the proverb to practice the profession of prevention. Not for a commercial increase, but for a cultural change.