Occupational Risks: Hairdressers, Beauticians, and Accountants at Higher Risk for Ovarian Cancer

breaking latest news – A new study conducted by the University of Montreal in Canada has found that hairdressers, beauticians, and accountants are more likely to develop ovarian cancer. The study, published in Occupational & Environmental Medicine, also identified several other professions at higher risk of this type of pathology, including sales, retail, clothing, and construction.

The researchers analyzed the work history of participants in the PRevention of OVArian Cancer study in Quebec. They compared 491 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer with 897 healthy women, matching them based on age and electoral district. Information on sociodemographic background, medical history, reproductive history, lifestyle factors, and employment history was collected to provide a comprehensive analysis.

The study revealed that exposure to specific agents played a crucial role in the onset of ovarian cancer. High exposure to talc, ammonia, propellant gases, gasoline, and bleaches, among others, was linked to an increased risk. Environmental factors associated with the workplace were identified as potential contributors to the incidence of ovarian cancer.

The research findings challenge previous studies that have either disregarded important factors like previous work history or included a small number of participants. By analyzing a larger population-based case-control study, the researchers were able to provide a more detailed analysis.

The study found that working 10 or more years as a hairdresser or beautician was associated with a threefold increased risk of ovarian cancer. Additionally, working 10 or more years in accounting was associated with a double risk, while working in construction was associated with almost triple the risk. Occupation in the garment industry, including embroidery, was linked to an 85% higher risk, while sales and retail trade were associated with 45% and 59% higher risks, respectively.

Furthermore, the study found that cumulative exposure of 8 or more years to 18 different agents, such as talc, ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, and bleaches, increased the risk of developing ovarian cancer by over 40%.

“The results suggest that occupation in certain professions and exposure to specific substances may lead to an increased risk factor for ovarian cancer,” the authors of the study noted.

In response to the findings, Drs. Melissa Friesen and Laura Beane Freeman from the US National Cancer Institute emphasized the importance of studying occupational risks that women face. They stated, “The research reminds us that while the representation of women in occupational cancer studies has been low, there is still a need to improve the study of occupational risks that women face.”

The study highlights the need for increased awareness and preventive measures in these professions. By identifying the occupational risks associated with ovarian cancer, steps can be taken to minimize exposure to harmful agents and protect the health and well-being of workers.

