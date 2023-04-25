Occupational Safety Day: Focus on mental stress

German statutory accident insurance (DGUV)

All employees have the right to a safe and healthy work environment. They have this right International Labor Organization (ILO) enshrined in its core labor standards by 2022. This year it is the motto of the Occupational Safety Day on April 28th. A safe and healthy work environment should also protect against psychological stress. Trade associations, accident insurers and their central association, the German statutory accident insurance (DGUV), point this out.

Too many tasks in too short a time, a conflict with a colleague or the software that is difficult to use: stress at work can have many causes. The fact is that mental stress can lead to illness. Psychological and behavioral disorders in particular are increasingly the reason for sick leave. For example, in the federal state of Berlin in 2021, these caused the most days of absence due to illness.

It is the employer’s task to determine work-related health risks and to prevent and counteract them. The purpose of the risk assessment is to cover both physical and psychological risks and stress factors. However, this does not seem to have reached all companies and institutions. The #whatsnext-Studie of the Institut für Betriebsliche Gesundheitberatung GmbH found out that so far only about half (51.5%) of the organizations surveyed carry out a risk assessment that also takes psychological stress into account. Compared to 2020, this proportion has hardly changed. At that time it was 50.3 percent.

“This value is still too low. It is in the interest of every company to protect its employees from the risk of psychological stress at work. Good working conditions also mean satisfied employees who enjoy working in the company. In times of labor shortages, this should not be underestimated! “, says Hannah Huxholl, officer for work-related health hazards at the DGUV. “With a risk assessment, topics such as work organization, work environment, work tasks and social relationships can be addressed and shaped. The statutory accident insurance advises on all aspects of mental stress and offers a wide variety of assistance.”

Sieglinde Ludwig, Head of the DGUV Department of Health at Work, explains how working conditions must be designed to protect the mental health of employees. in the interview below:

Ms. Ludwig, what psychological factors have a negative impact on the health of employees?

Ludwig: There can be different factors, for example the intensity of work is relevant across sectors and activities. If you have to work under high time pressure or if the volume is difficult to cope with. That is why work has to be well organized. Adequate scope for action when helping to shape work content is a resource for employees that should not be underestimated. On the other hand, if employees have insufficient influence on work processes and workload, for example, or if there is too much time commitment, their health is at risk. Working hours also play a key role. In addition to observing break and rest times, important aspects are the organization of the duration, location and flexibility of working hours.

Are there any other factors beyond that?

Ludwig: Yes, poorly designed work equipment can also pose a risk. An example that many are familiar with: If software is not appropriate for a task, this triggers a lot of frustration among employees. Social relationships with managers and colleagues are also key and are often underestimated. Support is the lubricant in any functioning system and also central to mental health.

Factors that are not first thought of in connection with stress, such as the design of the working environment, also have an influence. For example, noise, climatic conditions and odors can be detrimental factors when it comes to employee health. It is also often forgotten that hazards from these factors have an impact on health as a whole. If sleep disorders, tachycardia, stomach rumbling keep coming back, these can be the first warning signals.

Which legal regulations concern the protection of mental health in the workplace?

Ludwig: All legal regulations aimed at maintaining and promoting the safety and health of employees contribute to the protection of mental health. For example, noise can not only damage hearing, but can also literally “get the last nerve out of” employees in the long run. The central instrument for protecting health – including mental health – is the risk assessment (§ 5 ArbSchG). The Occupational Safety and Health Act obliges companies to carry out an assessment of working conditions. You need to determine what the risks are and take countermeasures. This applies not only to hazardous substances, lifting and carrying, etc., but also to psychological stress.

What are measures to protect mental health?

Ludwig: The measures are derived from the assessment of the working conditions. Employers must structure the tasks and working hours well – leave room for maneuver and ensure good organization. The amount of work should be manageable and the tools should be suitable. Influences from the working environment are to be avoided as far as possible. This can be achieved through participation. For our example with the software, this means that “the heads no longer smoke regularly”: involve the employees in the selection. Other important and often underestimated elements are social support and routines that help to maintain good contact with one another. This absolutely includes regular meetings for exchange, because in the age of hybrid work and efficiency, informal personal exchange is unfortunately often neglected and the benefits that this brings with it are repeatedly underestimated.

By taking psychological stress into account in the risk assessment, the parameters that are important for smooth cooperation – leadership, communication, participation, error culture, working atmosphere – can be addressed in the company and solutions can be found for them. If you like, this triggers an organizational development measure. Companies should not only see this as an opportunity against the background of the shortage of skilled workers.

How can we protect our health?

Ludwig: Communicating with one another is the be-all and end-all. If we notice that a task is getting too much for us, we keep arguing with certain colleagues or we constantly miss breaks due to time pressure or remain available after work, then we should do that with our manager or. discuss in the team. An open and trusting corporate culture is helpful here. Solutions can only be found if problems are known.

