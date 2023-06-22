Occupational safety, plus prevention and surveillance against occupational accidents and diseases — Health

Bonaccini-Colla: “Another step forward for the protection of workers, after the document shared with all the social partners in the context of the Pact for work and the climate. Together for a safe and protected job”. Ficola: “We are renewing an agreement that has seen us committed for years with common actions and objectives”

The agreement strengthens the collaboration between the two bodies on the subjects of training, assistance, strengthening of supervision, information and promotion of the culture of health in schools, companies and offices. Accident rates and occupational diseases are decreasing in Emilia-Romagna

June 19, 2023 – Region e Inail Emilia Romagna Together to counteract the phenomenon of white deaths e boost up the regional system of prevention, safety and supervision against accidents at work and occupational diseases.

An already active collaboration, which is now being strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding which puts pen to paper a joint action programmemainly oriented towards initiatives of training, assistance, information, strengthening of supervision and promotion of the culture of health in schools, businesses and offices.

A sign the documentvalid for a three-year period, the president was in the Region in Bologna this morning Stefano Bonaccini and the regional director Inail Emilia-Romagna, Fabiola Ficolaon the occasion of “Forum on prevention Made in Inail-Innovation Health Safety”, promoted by the National Institute for Work Accident Insurance and sponsored by Viale Aldo Moro. An entire day of study and reflection – with the participation of technicians, experts and representatives of institutions, the world of business, trade unions and schools – to take stock of the situation and identify the strategies to put in place to combat the phenomenon of Accidents at work.

Which moreover, on the basis of the most recent Inail data, he sees Emilia-Romagna placed better than the national average on the trend of accident rates, ie the ratio between the absolute number of accidents reported per year and the number of employees: recital the years 2019 and 2022 (with the exception of the pandemic period, which due to the sharp slowdown in economic activity saw a clear decrease in the number of accidents at work), against a nationwide overall increase of 13% of accidents at work between the two reference years, our region registers a percentage decrease of 2%. And the complaints of professional diseases (see Attachment).

Also present at the meeting – among others – was the Councilor for Economic Development, Employment and Training, Vincenzo Collathe Chief Cabinet of the Metropolitan City of Bologna, Sergio Lo Giudicethe rector of the University of Bologna, John Molarithe director of the regional school office, Stefano Versariand the general manager of Inail, Andrea Tardiola.

The Region-Inail agreement, which in the implementation phase will see the collaboration of other institutional partners, follows the path traced by the Regional prevention plan 2021-2025divided into four macro-areas of intervention, one of which concerns health and safety at work, with the coordination of the regional councilorship for health policies also for prevention and surveillance activities (dealt with within the Coordination Committee pursuant to Article 7 of Legislative Decree 81/08, as well as by the Inail three-year Prevention Plan 2022-2024).

“With this Protocol – underlined the president Bonaccini and the commissioner necklace – we strengthen the already close and fruitful collaboration started some time ago with the Inail regional directorate and take another step forward for the protection of health and safety in the workplace, after the document signed last September with all the social partners in the field of the Pact for work and for the climate on precisely these issues. Only together, with the commitment of all the forces in the field, can and must we counter the tragic phenomenon of white deaths and accidents at work. Because everyone has the right to a protected job, adequately paid and carried out in safety: the idea that one can die because of work is not acceptable”.

“With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Inail and the Emilia-Romagna Region for the promotion of health and safety in the workplace – recalled the director Ficola – we have renewed an agreement that has seen us committed for years to the common goal of reducing the number of accidents at work and occupational diseases. This signature is the premise of what we want to continue to build together and which it is no coincidence that we wanted to take place in the context of the Made in Inail Emilia-Romagna Prevention Forum, a day entirely dedicated to prevention and organized by the Institute with the sponsorship of the Region. The initiative, mainly focused on prevention in the logistics sector and on communicating the culture of prevention to the new generations, is an opportunity to develop synergies between the forces involved and compare the experience and knowledge of professionals in the sector , institutional actors and social partners”.

The Memorandum of Understanding

With the signing of the Protocol, the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Inail Regional Directorate aim to strengthen the fight against accidents and occupational diseases at work, putting in place a shared plan of actions and measures to enhance preventionwith particular regard to the initiatives of promotion of the culture of health and safety in the workplace.

The priority intervention areas indicated in the text of the agreement range from the actions of training, assistance and information for students, workers and businesses to the projects of dissemination of good practices and innovative technological solutions to improve the level of protection of workers’ health, up to the exchange of information and data on matters of mutual interest.

The synergistic actions of promotion of the culture of health and safety starting from schoolsand intensify the activities of accident prevention in construction and agriculturethe two sectors that have always recorded the highest number of accidents at work.

Space also for prevention of carcinogenic risk and pathologies of the musculoskeletal system related to particularly strenuous work activities, as well as to risk stress and accidents and injuries on the roadsin this case in synergy with the Regional Observatory for road education and safety. Finally it will be supervisory activity has been strengthened in the context of coordination with other bodies that deal with prevention and control in the workplace.

The collaboration between the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Inail Regional Directorate will be managed by a Joint Coordination Committee, composed of an equal number of members, which will have to develop joint programs of intervention in the various sectors through the stipulation of special agreements, as well as follow the monitoring and verification of the results obtained.

Inail data 2019 and 2022 Emilia-Romagna: accidents at work and occupational diseases (126.8 KB)

The Protocol (164.09 KB)

