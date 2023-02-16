School you go, caretaker you find. But it is often abusive. This is what emerges from Europa Verde dossier on the housing of institutes in the Vomero-Arenella area. Out of 14 schools, 6 houses are occupied without the papers in order. Almost half, in fact. An impressive average, which could bring very significant figures to the surface, if we consider that in Naples there are about 3300 schools (both public and private). With regard to the phenomenon of regularization of municipal houses, news is coming from Palazzo Santa Lucia. On 8 February, the Region approved the provisional ranking of the assignments. About 200 applications rejected for Naples due to irregularities.

I “cunning” keepers there are many in the city, according to the sample taken into consideration in the dossier. All this comes a short distance from the complaint about the nursery school of the Minucci complex. Under the heading “schools with unlawfully occupied caretaker’s accommodation” there are, in fact, the “Minucci (primary complex – via Bernardo Cavallino 61), the E. Nobile (via Ussani), the EA Mario, the Sant’Ignazio di Loyola, the Quarati and the Belvedere (in via A. Falcone)». According to «Caccavello», however, there is a «passive rent». The schools with «free caretaker accommodation» are «Pavese, Minucci (secondary complex – via D. Fontana), Camaldolilli, Nicolardi, Vanvitelli, Piscicelli, Belvedere (Vico Acitillo complex) and Viale delle Acacie ». It should be noted that, having been examined only one of the 10 city municipalities, the numbers of illegal occupations are potentially much greater.

“We need to intervene with energy and put an end to these abuses – say the deputy of the Green-Left alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli and the municipal councilor of Green Europe Rino Nasti – We have created this sort of map of the lodgings of the caretakers of unduly occupied schools and which we have sent to the Municipality and the Authorities so that they can intervene and restore the state of the places. These acts of violation of the most basic rules of respect for public goods are unacceptable. We intend to continue the work in other areas of the city as well. The fact that in a neighborhood that is certainly not the most popular we have encountered this very high rate of irregularities makes us think that what is happening in the schools between Vomero and Arenella is only the tip of a much larger iceberg, which potentially affects hundreds of schools which spaces are unduly subtracted».

The tensions and difficulties of the evictions that took place at the end of 1922 are still in the minds of many Pizzofalconeor the vicissitudes of the occupations ai Colli Aminei. The houses assigned in the clan’s odor, or in any case taken by force, are still many in the shadow of Vesuvius. But the approval of the provisional ranking for the inclusion in the Registry of Housing Requirements of those entitled to the assignment of Erp housing, which arrived in recent days, is an important step in giving homes to those who really have the right to do so. The existence of an updated official list is a decisive measure which, on the one hand, will facilitate any future eviction operations. And which, on the other hand, will make it possible to hand over the houses in a shorter time, removing them from the aims of squatters ready to take advantage of them. 8747 applications for accommodation arrived in Naples, and of these about 200 were rejected (due to irregularities of various kinds, on ISEE or bureaucratic inaccuracies). In short, the squeeze on those who occupy the municipal assets without the papers in order is coming. To prove it, there are also the 28 thousand 260 million warnings sent by the Municipality to the occupants in recent days. In fact, almost half of those residing in the 65,494 assets of Palazzo San Giacomo are not up-to-date with payments.

«When was this system conceived – explains the regional councilor of Demos Roberta Gaeta commenting on the approval of the rankings – this was done to allow clearer and more transparent management of the allocation of accommodation. We therefore hope that the whole process will be carried out in a linear and smooth manner so that the housing really goes to needy families who have responded to the notice (or who are in the ranking) and are truly entitled to social housing. If everything goes as it should, it will no longer be possible that in a Municipality, since there are no rankings, abusive occupations by unqualified or even criminals and camorristi are allowed, instead of assigning houses to those who have need”.

