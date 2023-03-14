news-txt”>

To the Utin and Neonatology ward of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Benevento, the mother of a very premature baby born in the same ward donated about thirty cute “little octopuses” crocheted for the Octopus Therapy.

These soft, sweet, colorful “little balls” are entirely made of cotton (natural fibre) which can be sterilized without altering the properties of the product. The “polpetto” must have tentacles of a length of 21-22 cm to give the newborn the sensation of holding the umbilical cord in his hands, of feeling safe and in company without the anguish linked to separation from the mother.

The idea was born in 2013 at the University Hospital of Aarhus (Denmark) where doctors had noticed that the oxygen saturation, heart rate and respiratory rate of premature infants admitted to incubators drastically improved when the premature infants could tighten with their tiny hands the tentacles of toy octopuses.

Additionally, the nurses on the ward had noticed that the little patients were calmer and didn’t rip out the tubes, wires and tubes that were connected to their little bodies. The Sacred Heart of Jesus Fatebenefratelli Hospital of Benevento immediately joined the initiative, with the hope that new “polpetti” will arrive as soon as possible so that every premature baby can have its own “playmate”.

Mothers, grandmothers and women who have crochet skills and who want to help these little heroes can embroider colorful characters as long as they are made of cotton because they can be easily sterilized and have tentacles 21 – 22 centimeters long, fiber padding washable at 60° C, and with a very tight embroidery stitch so as to prevent the padding from coming out.

“I thank the Pascuccio family for the commendable initiative,” said Dr. Raffaello Rabuano, director of the Pediatrics/Nipiology/Neonatology and NICU departments of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Hospital (Fatebenefratelli) in Benevento.

“Octopus Therapy joins the other therapies that we implement for our little warriors: “Kangaroo mother care (also known as kangaroo therapy or pouch therapy), Fkt, etc. etc. ” We allow the cotton “meatball” to be kept on the mothers – concludes Rabuano – to impregnate it with their own perfume, thus allowing the child to overcome the traumatic moment of detachment and maintain an olfactory contact with his mother”.