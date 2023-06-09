off the road with the van from Arezzo, Mirco Poggini dead

He was called Mirco Poggini the man who died last night inaccident road occurred at Pero Palace. He lived in the area, in Collungo, and was well known in the Arezzo football scene: he was in fact the caretaker and handyman of the sports Center dell’Arezzo alle Caselle, as well as being a manager of the amaranth youth. Born in 1965, Poggini was at the wheel of the van of the Cavallino football club when the tragic accident at Palazzo del Pero occurred: he was at the exit of the town, along the provincial road that leads to Santa Maria alla Rassinata, not far from his home .

A drama that affects Arezzo football

Today the amaranth club, fresh from promotion to Serie C, ha in program the beginning of the youth tournament – in which about 600 young athletes from all over Italy are expected to participate (there are also Parma, Genoa, Perugia, Frosinone) – to celebrate the centenary of the foundation of Arezzo. On this occasion Mirco Poggini, a key figure for the young players of Arezzo, should be remembered.

The dynamics of the accident

The accident occurred around 2 am. The Arezzo football van driven by Poggini went off the road. The emergency vehicles of the ASL Toscana Sud Est (Arezzo medical service and the Mercy ambulance) intervened on the spot. The 58-year-old was rescued and transported to the San Donato hospital in Arezzo, but died shortly after despite treatment. The firefighters were also present on the scene of the incident, who made the road safe, and the traffic police of Arezzo for the reliefs.







