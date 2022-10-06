He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news . For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news , politics and everything related to health and nutrition.





















There are new cases of fever dengue in different areas of Italy. For which special ordinances were issued by the first citizens of the cities where the positivity to the virus, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, was found.

Two cases of dengue fever in Tuscany: one in the historic center of Lucca

One of the cases of dengue fever detected in Italy is that of the historic center of Lucca. The patient allegedly contracted the virus during a trip to a tropical country.

The mayor Mario Pardini has issued a special order for the disinfestation of the historic center of the town, within a radius of 100 meters from the Cathedral, through insecticides that have an effect on both adult insects and larvae.

The operations took place both on public land and on private properties, with door-to-door inspections, to eliminate any peridomestic larval outbreaks.

A case of dengue fever in Pontasserchio di San Giuliano Terme (Pisa)

Lucca is the second case in Tuscany within a few days after those of San Giuliano Termein the province of Pisa.

The patient, a guest in a house in the hamlet of Pontasserchio, allegedly contracted the virus abroad.

Also in this case the mayor Sergio Di Maio signed an urgent order for disinfestation and prevention interventions in the Municipality.

First case of dengue fever in the province of Rimini in Santarcangelo

The latest case of dengue fever detected in Italy is that of Santarcangelo, in the province of Rimini. The virus was detected in a person from South America.

The mayor Alice Parma has ordered, as per regional and national directives, the disinfestation within a radius of 100 meters.

The tiger mosquito, the main vector of the dengue virus.

Why you shouldn’t consume fruit and vegetables after disinfestation

None of the cases of dengue fever detected so far in Italy would have given rise to almost secondary. Also thanks to the quick intervention of the competent authorities.

The population of the areas subjected to disinfestation is invited to keep doors and windows closed during the anti-larva treatment and not to use air exchange systems.

It is also good to keep them indoors animals domestic and cover kennels and bowls with plastic sheets.

The most important notice, however, is the one concerning it fruit Is it over there vegetables spray with insecticides, which peel it must not be consumed for the next ones due weeks.

Vegetables must be washed abundantly e peel off before use, proceeding with the use of washable or disposable gloves.

FAQ What is dengue fever?





Dengue fever is a disease caused by the virus of the same name that is transmitted by mosquitoes, mainly the yellow fever mosquito and the mosquito tigre. What are the symptoms of dengue fever?





After 5 or 6 days from the mosquito bite, the dengue virus causes fever with very high temperatures, headache, pain around and behind the eyes, severe muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting, skin irritations.