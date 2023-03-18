He had high fever and headache. It was March 13 when she began to experience the first symptoms. Despite the treatment, the headache did not go away and on March 15, a 19-year-old from Valdarno went to the emergency room. The next day he was hospitalized with a serious diagnosis: “suspected bacterial meningitis”. The ASL immediately began an epidemiological investigation, to subject all the people who have been in close contact with him to prophylaxis.

The situation would be under control: in one day about 60 people went to the ASL to undergo prophylaxis. These are the family members, girlfriend, friends and classmates of the young man. Today, at least 20 other people who attend the same gym will undergo the procedure.

In the meantime, the boy has been treated with antibiotics and his condition is stable, so his life would not be in danger.

“The type of bacterium that caused the meningitis has not been identified – clarifies Dr. Elena De Sanctis, Director of Hygiene and Public Health in the East Area – because the boy, a student of Isis Valdarno, was immediately treated with antibiotic therapy after presenting in the emergency room with symptoms of severe headache. The last day of school was March 15″.

The timely administration of antibiotics, explains the doctor, immediately improved the boy’s clinical situation but prevented the type and strain of the responsible bacterium from being clarified with absolute certainty.

“With the suspicion, however, that it is meningococcal meningitis – is the invitation of Dr. De Sanctis – it is advisable that the people who have had close contact with the young man undergo prophylaxis with specific antibiotics. Family contacts and students about 100 people have already been called by the hygiene service”.

The frequented places

“The investigation carried out by the ASL Toscana Sudest – clarified Dr. Elena De Sanctis – made it possible to trace the places frequented by the boy in the days preceding the onset of the symptoms. The boy attended the disco Nirvana of Terranuova Bracciolini between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March from about midnight to 03.00.

He also attended a gym: the visitors have already been contacted by the Public Hygiene Service of the Valdarno area for antibiotic prophylaxis”.

“It should be remembered that prophylaxis must be performed even if the anti-meningococcal vaccination has already been carried out – concludes De Sanctis -. It is not necessary to close the areas frequented by the patient or disinfection. People close to the patient’s close contacts are not to be considered at risk”.

Symptoms can occur two to ten days after contact.

In particular, for the more severe form, stiffness in the back of the neck, high fever, headache, vomiting or nausea, altered level of consciousness, convulsions, haemorrhagic-type skin rash.

If necessary, please contact your doctor or the ASL Public Hygiene Service for all the necessary information.

What is meningitis

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the central nervous system (meninges) caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and other pathogens. The most aggressive are the bacterial forms caused by various serogroups of Neisseria meningitidis.

There are 13 meningococcal serogroups, of which 5 (A, B, C, Y, W135) are responsible for invasive meningococcal disease. Among these, the main causes of meningococcal disease in Italy are serogroups B and C.

In the case of bacterial infection, antibiotic prophylaxis must be administered to close contacts, meaning by this definition those who in the 7 days prior to the onset of symptoms have shared a home or a study environment (the same class), a work environment (the same room ) or the same means of transport for journeys of at least 8 hours, have slept in the same house or eaten at the same table as the patient, have had contact with his saliva (through kisses, crockery, toothbrushes, toys) or have had close proximity, have been directly exposed to the patient’s respiratory secretions (e.g. during intubation maneuvers or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation).

The vaccination

Close contacts who have not yet been vaccinated should also undergo vaccination in addition to antibiotic prophylaxis. Prophylaxis and vaccination to be carried out as soon as possible after contact.

Vaccination is indicated when there is meningococcal meningitis.

The vaccination against meningococcus C, as well as for the contacts of a case, is strongly recommended and offered free of charge to all children and young people up to the age of 20 as well as to those at risk for the disease. For those born after 2014, vaccination against meningococcus B is also offered, another dangerous bacterium that causes meningitis.