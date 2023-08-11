Off to the basket? Experts from the German Liver Foundation warn of mushroom poisoning

Hannover – The precipitation in spring and summer is already giving mushroom lovers hope for a good mushroom season in 2023. However, enjoying mushrooms that you have collected yourself can be dangerous: again and again, poisonous specimens end up in the basket – often with inexperienced mushroom pickers – and then on the plate and those affected end up in the hospital. In the worst case, the consumption of toadstools can be life-threatening and lead to acute liver failure, for example. To ensure that the mushroom season, which lasts until October, is as poison-free as possible, the German Liver Foundation advises caution when collecting mushrooms and gives tips for poisoning.

The carefree fun of going into the woods and fields to exercise in the fresh air, collect mushrooms and then prepare them should by no means ignore the associated dangers. Mushroom poisoning causes people to fight for their lives every year. The currently persistent rain in combination with mild temperatures leads to high fungal growth in early August. Several cases of mushroom poisoning, some of which are fatal, have already been reported in Lower Saxony.

Ignorance is often the reason for mushroom poisoning. This is also confirmed by the Nature Conservation Union (NABU), which sees a possible reason for an increase in mushroom poisoning in the general public’s declining knowledge of nature.

Many poisonous mushrooms resemble edible specimens. This can lead to confusion if you look at it superficially. Therefore, the Poison Information Center North urgently warns all those unfamiliar with mushrooms against collecting and consuming native wild mushrooms.

The liver expert and CEO of the German Liver Foundation Prof. Dr. explains why mushroom poisoning can be fatal. Michael P. Manns: “In the worst case, organ failure occurs after eating toadstools. When the toxins are absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract and travel through the bloodstream to the liver, liver failure can result. One of the most poisonous mushrooms in Europe is the death cap mushroom. This is responsible for at least 80 percent of fatal mushroom poisoning. So-called amatoxins are responsible for the life-threatening effect of the death cap mushroom, above all α-amanitin. Even a single mushroom can be deadly poisonous.”

So be careful when picking mushrooms. Mushroom experts only advise experienced collectors to eat mushrooms they have collected themselves. And they warn against relying solely on a mushroom identification book or app to identify edible mushrooms. It is often difficult to tell the fungi apart from photos. It is highly advisable to consult a mushroom expert before consumption. Alleged traditional characteristics of the non-toxicity of mushrooms, such as infestation with maggots or snails, are also misleading.

“If you suspect mushroom poisoning, you should immediately contact a poison information center or the nearest hospital or call an ambulance. To aid in diagnosis, the fungal debris, leftovers from the meal, or vomit should be saved and given to the doctor. This allows the poisoning to be determined and the appropriate treatment to be better determined. Those affected should never rely on alleged home remedies for poisoning such as ‘drink milk’ or ‘induce vomiting’. Vomit can get into the lungs and milk can even promote the absorption of poison. This can possibly make the situation even worse,” emphasizes Prof. Manns.

But not only with toadstools, but also with edible specimens there can be a risk of poisoning: Mushrooms that are too old, regardless of whether you collect them yourself or have bought them, can be harmful to your health. Poisoning can also be caused by mushrooms stored incorrectly, for example, by not being kept cool all the time, kept in non-breathing plastic packaging, or lying in cellars and boxes for days. Many wild mushrooms spoil just as quickly as raw ground beef and should be prepared within 24 hours. In the case of mushy mushrooms, the decomposition of the mushroom protein has already begun, which can lead to food poisoning.

