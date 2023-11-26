Offenders with mental disorders, the failed revolution of the Rems centers: few places and 796 patients are out. “And priority is not given to the most serious cases”

National Guarantor of the rights of persons deprived of liberty, Mauro Palma, has highlighted a striking paradox in the mechanism that regulates entry into Residences for carrying out security measures (Rems) for people suffering from psychiatric disorders who have committed a crime but are not attributable.

Currently, the process for entry into Rems is based on waiting lists that are determined by the date of the judge’s order, rather than the severity of the crime or the type of need. This means that individuals who have committed serious crimes may not find a place in a Rem just because another person’s judge’s order arrived first.

As of October 31st last year, there were 654 individuals in Rems, with 796 people on the waiting list. This system has led to cases where individuals who should be in Rems are illegally detained in prison, resulting in Italy being condemned by the European Court of Human Rights in 2022.

Palma suggests establishing indicators that go beyond chronology and prioritize individuals based on the seriousness of their crimes. He believes that the Rems are not a substitute for the previous judicial psychiatric hospitals (Opg) and emphasizes the need for investment in territorial services and dissemination structures to properly care for individuals in need.

Palma has also identified critical issues with some Rems, such as overcrowding and extraterritorial locations. He calls for a more mature law and collaboration with the judiciary to improve the current system.

Antigone, a human rights organization, echoes Palma’s concerns and emphasizes the need for greater collaboration between the judiciary and local mental health services to provide alternatives to Rems. They advocate for probation and individualized solutions for individuals in need.

Acting president of the Court of Milan, Fabio Roia, agrees with the need for collaboration and screening but also highlights the inadequacy of the number of Rems available.

Overall, the current system for entry into Rems in Italy raises concerns about the prioritization of individuals based on the severity of their crimes and the need for adequate care for those suffering from psychiatric disorders. Collaboration between judicial and mental health services, as well as increased investment in territorial services, is seen as essential for improving the current system.

Share this: Facebook

X

