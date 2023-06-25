offensive launched in Donbass for the reconquest of the occupied territories

L’Ukraine take advantage of the crisis in Russia and announces that in the east, towards the Donbass, a major offensive has begun to reconquer the territories that now suddenly seem more within reach. And that would have led in a few hours to the liberation of territories that had been occupied by pro-Russians since 2014 in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russia, fuel depot in Voronezh hit which goes up in flames. He’s on his way to Moscow

The country has watched with a mix of amazement, hope and a sense of revenge as the situation in Russia escalated. At least until Prigozhin’s evening announcement to halt the advance. Above all the televisions in the information marathons shared throughout the day the feeling that the war is turning like a dagger in the Russian belly itself. «Russia’s weakness is evident. It’s weakness on a massive scale. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have later on”, was President Zelensky’s first hot comment this morning after a short tweet in which he argued that “this it’s just the beginning», when the 25,000 mercenaries of the Wagner rebel militia hadn’t even taken the highway to Moscow yet.

Kiev’s warning

And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have later on”, was President Zelensky’s first hot comment this morning after a short tweet in which he argued that “this it’s just the beginning», when the 25,000 mercenaries of the Wagner rebel militia hadn’t even taken the highway to Moscow yet. “For too long Russia has used propaganda to disguise its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide reality any longer,” added Zelensky, according to whom the tsar is now naked. «I will say in Russian: the man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and probably hiding somewhere, not showing himself. I’m sure he’s not in Moscow anymore. He calls from somewhere, asks for something from there … He knows what he is afraid of, because he himself created this threat », Zelensky added in the evening in an address to the nation at the end of the shock day.

The reaction of the Ukrainians

For many Ukrainians interviewed by the media, the images of people running terrified in the streets of Rostov-on-Don, while the Wagner militiamen took over the headquarters which until tonight was the headquarters of the command of operations in Ukraine and the post advance of the Russian General Staff. The frightened civilians evoke in the Ukrainians the feeling that the Russians, deceived for years by propaganda, are experiencing first-hand what the terror of weapons, of war is.

However, the enemy of the enemy Putin is not necessarily seen as a friend in Kiev, rather one who was already planning all of this: facts that do not give hope for a too rosy future, even if the flag of Putin’s regime were to be lowered. Striking logic, according to Kiev, is the fact that the man who for weeks has complained about the lack of ammunition and logistics is now marching towards the capital of Great Mother Russia armed to the teeth. The chef and former great friend of Putin – this is the most common comment from the Ukrainian media and politicians – is actually a “monster” created by Putin’s own power to serve him, which instead rebelled against him. «The Wagner rebellion is a direct consequence of the war unleashed by the Kremlin, because this illegal group was armed and prepared for aggression against Ukraine. It’s a pity that now the troubles have returned to Russia like a boomerang», commented Zelensky’s adviser Mikhailo Podolyak.

And if in Kiev for many months now life seems on the surface to have returned to its daily routine, if the battlefields seem far away and many people no longer pay attention to the frequent nocturnal air raids, last night death returned to the same Ukrainian capital. All the Russian-launched flying bombs (41 cruise missiles and two Iranian Shahed drones) were shot down, Kiev claimed. But fragments landed on a high-rise apartment building in the capital, killing at least three people, injuring 8 others and collapsing a portion of the building.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

