Office hours: Help, my daughter has MS!

MS, as multiple sclerosis is known for short, is a fairly common neurological disease that can often occur in children or adolescents. The disease peak is generally between 20 and 40 years. Women are affected significantly more often than men.

The cause is that our immune system attacks the central nervous system – i.e. the brain and spinal cord. Depending on where damage occurs at the beginning, it triggers completely different initial symptoms, which makes diagnosis difficult and often delays it.

For this reason, MS is also called the disease with many faces. Common initial symptoms, like your daughter’s, are sensory disturbances, disturbances in eye movements, but also signs of paralysis and balance and coordination difficulties are not uncommon.

The course of the disease is usually relapsing with often longer breaks, but can also progress continuously from the beginning. We used to be unable to do much to counter the progression of the disease and could only treat the symptoms.

It is only in the past decade and a half that new so-called disease-modifying drugs have been developed, which in almost half of the cases can stop the progression of nerve damage for years – maybe even lead to a complete cure.

However, the long-term studies that prove this are not yet sufficient. However, one can already say with certainty that with an early diagnosis – i.e. if there has not yet been any widespread damage to the difficult-to-repair nerves – the new medication gives a much better prognosis and your daughter may not have to suffer any further symptoms.

Despite this diagnosis of your daughter, you can be optimistic that, thanks to modern medical treatment, she will have fewer problems coping with her everyday life for many years to come.

In general, I can only advise you to consult your doctor quickly if you have any suspicious symptoms.

Do you have questions about health? Write to OÖN doctor Johannes Neuhofer (dermatologist), who oversees this column with a team of doctors: Clemens Steinwender (cardiologist), Reinhold Függer (surgeon), Rainer Schöfl (gastroenterologist), Josef Hochreiter (orthopaedist), Werner Schöny (psychiatrist). Email: doktor@nachrichten.at

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

