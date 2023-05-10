Home » official formations, where to see it on TV and in streaming
MILANO – Twenty years after the last time, Milan and Inter are back in contention for the Champions League final. Tonight, in the first of the two rounds at San Siro valid for the semi-final of the queen’s cup, another 15.5 million prizes from UEFA will also be up for grabs. Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri are trying to “avenge” the two Euroderby losses, Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri suffered 3-0 in Saudi Arabia.

Where to see Milan-Inter: streaming and live TV

The match between Milan and Inter, valid for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, will be played at San Siro at 9pm. The match will be broadcast on TV and streaming from Prime Videobut also free-to-air on TV8.

Milan-Inter: the official formations

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud. Trainer: Pegs. Available: Mirante, Nava, Kalulu, Thiaw, Gabbia, Ballo-Touré, Pobega, De Ketelaere, Messias, Rebic, Origi. Unavailable: Florenzi. Disqualified: Nobody. Be wary: Nobody.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez. Trainer: Inzaghi A disposition: Handanovic, Cordaz, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio, Bellanova, Gosens, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Asllani, Correa, Lukaku. Unavailable: Carboni, Skriniar. Disqualified: Nobody. Be wary: Nobody.

REFEREE: Gil Manzano (Spain). Collaborators: Barber, Snowy. Fourth man: Sanchez. Was: Munuera Munuera Avar: Hernandez.

