There are currently more than 250 types of food poisoning in the world, which show themselves with different symptoms and appear due to various pathogens such as bacteria, viruses and parasites or other toxins that we find in contaminated foods. Food pollution, in fact, is a rapidly growing issue due to the current changes in the generation and distribution of food, due to the increase in trade, large deep farms and travel.

Then, the effects of food contamination can be found to be quite damaging and turn into a real threat to our health.

In fact, if the most widespread symptoms are abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, however with a real and real food poisoning they could increase the pains and develop fever or chills. Today we will see which are the 5 riskiest foods for food poisoning.

Official list: here are five most dangerous foods for food poisoning

Among the foods to a greater extent infected with pathogens, in the first place we discover vegetables, vegetables, herbs and sprouts, which are responsible for 21% of food poisoning. Specifically, it would be green leafy vegetables, almost always eaten raw, to be at the top of the list of the most infected foods. On the other hand, chicken and turkey meat would also be attributable each year by 12% and 8% respectively to food poisoning due to salmonella infection.

Cereals, flours and legumes can become vehicles for bacteria and pathogens, causing about 4% of intoxications. Above all, it is good to pay attention to cooked and canned legumes, especially if they do not appear regularly tightened or show a strange color. We also have fruit. Although this is a healthy and valid food from a nutritional point of view, it is punishable for about 9% of food poisoning.

Specifically, it would be the fruit bought already washed, peeled and cut to be more polluted, as it is packed with plastic and subject to germs and pathogens. Finally, we have pork which is responsible for 10% of food poisoning, while beef is responsible for 9%.

In this regard, it is good to remember that the meat should be eaten within 24 hours, or alternatively freeze it, and within two days if it is sliced ​​or sliced.