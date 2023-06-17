official transfer to Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski has moved permanently from Juventus al Tottenham: the Swedish international has signed a contract that will last until 2028. Swedish, born in 2000, Dejan arrived in Turin in January 2020 and, after six months played on loan at Parmawore the black and white shirt for the first time in the 2020/2021 season, scoring in his debut match against Sampdoria. After a year and a half at Juventus, then the move on loan arrived Premier League – precisely at Tottenham – where from February 2022 to today he has totaled 57 appearances, scoring 7 goals and going into double figures with the number of assists provided. Now, as we said, the definitive transfer to the London club.

Kulusevski transfer, Juve’s press release

The Juventus club communicated the sale of the Swedish full-back through an official note: “The Juventus Football Club SpA announces that the Company Tottenham Hotspur FC has exercised its option right to acquire outright the registration rights of footballer Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration of € 30 million, payable in 6 financial years. This transaction generates a positive economic effect of approximately €12.8 million“.

Juventus, all redundancies

Settled Kulusevskithere are other players to place who Allegri and the Juventus club consider redundancies: there are among them McKennie, Zakaria e Arthur. On the American side there is Galatasaray, also interested in Alex Sandro. As far as Zakaria is concerned, the Swiss is back from an unexciting experience in Premier League with the Chelsea and is required in Bundesliga. The most complicated operation could be the one linked to Arthur: the Brazilian midfielder he has a hefty salary and his recent lackluster performances on the pitch could complicate his transfer.