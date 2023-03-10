March 08, 202320:43

The goal: to extend the life of food, thus reducing waste









A new information in label per lengthen the life of foods by reducing so it waste. The European Commission launches the proposal to add to the classic wording “Best before…” and the date, also the new notice “Often good over…“. A change to the deadline which is contained so far in a draft delegated act on which Bruxelles it has been at work for some time and is now discussing with the Member States. The addition, is the thesis of the community executive, is appropriate to reduce waste from exorbitant numbers: 57 million tons of food waste (127 kilos per inhabitant) are produced in the EU every year, costing the Twenty-seven approximately 130 billion euros.

The intervention on the expiry date had already been announced by Brussels in 2020 with its Farm to Fork strategy: the introduction of the new wording is now considered necessary because, it is explained in the document, it allows “a better understanding of the expiry date” , influencing “the decision-making process of consumers regarding whether to consume or eliminate a food”. And the measure could also have repercussions on the debated Nutriscore: initially envisaged in a single package together with the nutritional label, the obligation of origin and new indications on alcohol, the wording in fact opens up new scenarios with its own path.

The unbundling of the expiration date “means that at the moment there is no intention to modify the consumer information package, such as front-pack nutritional labeling and health warnings on food. We will hardly discuss it in this legislature” , explained MEP Paolo De Castro (Pd), speaking at the annual convention of the European Dairy Industry Association.

“The issue of front-pack nutrition labeling is really very complex from both a political and a technical point of view”, replied the head of unit of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health, Sabine Pelsser, indicating that she had been working for some time “to present a proposal that is convincing for SMEs, the Member States, the European Parliament and citizens”. Coldiretti then immediately received a positive assessment of the possible “stop at Nutriscore with the discussion on the new indications on the label relating to the expiry dates of foods for which it is instead important to clearly maintain the wording ‘consume preferably by’ to give the consumer a guarantee time limit on the maintenance of the quality characteristics of what he brings to the table”.

However, the new warning is only a first step in Brussels’ plans to combat food waste. According to the indicative timetable of Ursula von der Leyen’s team, next summer the EU will start discussing a targeted modification of the waste directive. Palazzo Berlaymont has already involved governments, citizens and businesses, and conducted consultations for months: “With the UN’s sustainable development goals – recalled the Director General for Health of the European Commission, Sandra Gallina, speaking at an Assica conference in Brussels – , Member States have signed up to targets to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030, which is a really huge commitment.”

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/salute” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_salute_scadenza-cibi-ue-vara-l-etichetta-spesso-buono-oltre-_62009367-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”salute”,”scadenza-cibi-ue-vara-l-etichetta-spesso-buono-oltre-_62009367-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“salute”,”amp”] }}”>

Related virtuous behaviors



“>

NEWS ON THE TABLE



news last-news“> Latest arrivals of Salute {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}