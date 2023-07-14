Ohio Plastic Surgeon has Medical License Permanently Revoked After Livestreaming Surgeries on TikTok

Ohio Plastic Surgeon has Medical License Revoked after Livestreaming Patient Surgeries on TikTok

An Ohio plastic surgeon, Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, known on social media as Dr. Roxy, has had her medical license permanently revoked by the state’s medical board. This action followed complications reported by three patients who underwent surgery performed by Dr. Grawe. In addition to the license revocation, the board also imposed a fine of $4,500.

The Ohio State Medical Board had previously suspended Dr. Grawe’s license in November after issuing two warnings. The board stated that her continued practice presented a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public. At the hearing on Wednesday, Dr. Grawe acknowledged her shortcomings and expressed her understanding of the board’s concerns.

Dr. Grawe, who practiced plastic surgery in Powell, a suburb of Columbus, had livestreamed some of her patient operations on TikTok. She claimed that she did so out of a love for teaching and a desire to educate people about cosmetic surgery. However, Dr. Grawe admitted that some of her videos appeared unprofessional and silly.

The board’s concerns included patient privacy, lack of informed consent, ethical issues related to social media, and avoidable complications requiring surgical revision. The board had warned Dr. Grawe in letters dated October 9, 2018, and September 28, 2021, about the need to maintain patient privacy when sharing medical procedures on social media.

During the hearing, Dr. Grawe testified that she interacted with TikTok users who posted questions during surgeries. Another person in the room recorded and read the questions to which Dr. Grawe responded. She claimed that she was merely trying to show people the surgeries and had no intention of neglecting patient care.

According to the board’s report, Dr. Grawe had performed medical procedures on approximately 5,500 patients in the past five years, typically performing two to five surgeries per day. Her areas of specialization included breast, abdomen, thigh, arm, and buttock surgeries.

Dr. Grawe, who earned her medical degree in 2005 from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, became certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2014.

CNN reached out to an attorney representing Dr. Grawe for comment, but no response was received.

–CNN’s Sharif Paget and Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.

