Oil bugs poisonous to humans and animals: what to look out for

Because the oil beetle’s secret weapon can be poisonous, it’s important to protect yourself, pets, and garden plants during the spring season. The so-called Mayworm can cause blisters on contact with the skin or even be fatal if swallowed. These insects are quite charismatic when encountered and can be easily touched, but doing so would have serious consequences. For this reason, it is advisable to learn more about the possible risks and possible control strategies. Here is some useful information and tips that can help you step outside more safely in spring.

What makes the oil beetle poisonous and so dangerous for humans and animals?

A member of the blister beetle family, this species of beetle secretes a caustic chemical called cantharidin from its abdomen. The poison persists even in dead insects and can take effect long afterward. This poses a major hazard to livestock such as horses, as well as pets such as dogs and cats in the garden when eating. The toxicity is high enough to irritate human skin, causing redness, irritation and painful blisters. The May Worm usually uses its venomous weapon when it feels threatened or is being crushed. Because of this, you should never touch or swallow oil beetles as it can also lead to kidney failure and serious gastrointestinal problems.

From this background, it is imperative to properly identify these insects and take any countermeasures to prevent health hazards. Although the poisonous substance is used to treat smallpox virus lesions and remove warts, one should protect oneself from it. It is even more important to protect young children from this, as they often tend to swallow something dangerous. Not only are oil beetles poisonous, they endanger both garden and crop plants. The insects feed on a variety of plant leaves and flowers, as well as flowers and haystacks.

How can you recognize a Mayworm and its larvae?

Correct identification of oil beetles is important because they are similar to other non-toxic beetle species such as the asparagus beetle. This species of beetle reaches 1 to 2.5 centimeters in length, has an exposed abdomen, and is most commonly black or purple in color. The elytra of insects are shorter and may be dimpled. They also have large, rectangular heads and long, thread-like antennae studded with beads.

The female insects also have larger bellies when pregnant. Adults begin laying eggs in mid to late spring and continue through most of the season. A female lays one or two hundred eggs, less than a millimeter wide and one to two millimeters long, just below the soil surface. The eggs hatch in two weeks or less.

As for the larvae, they have long legs, which they use to search for eggs from insects such as grasshoppers. Otherwise, oil beetle larvae can also attach to bees when the beneficial insects pollinate plants, which is why they are also known as bee lice. When the pupal stage is complete, the newly hatched adult falls to the ground after almost ten days and begins feeding on cultivated plants. Adults visit flowers to consume nectar, pollen, and occasionally even the entire flower. Some species of blister beetle even eat leaves. Larvae, which reach the pupal stage in autumn, can hibernate just below ground. Fortunately, there are some control methods and home remedies that can be used effectively against it.

Use natural remedies and take action when oil bugs become poisonous

To prevent highly toxic hazards and damage from an infestation of insects or larvae, you can use some natural garden control remedies. In the first place, it is crucial to regularly inspect the garden area for these insects and their larvae. Their numbers gradually increase during the first few months of the growing season, and an attentive gardener can prevent them from causing much damage. In garden beds, oil beetles can gather in groups on potato and lettuce plants. So, as soon as you spot them, remove as many bugs and the plants they damaged as you can. Once the insects are well established, it can be almost impossible to eradicate them completely, even with the use of chemical or other toxic insecticides.

You can also pick off the insects by hand or with suitable garden tools, although you should definitely wear gardening gloves. However, this method would be more effective with small numbers. Brush the bugs off your garden plants in a small container with a little soapy water. After you’ve shaken the Mayworms from the growths, they often play dead on the ground instead of scurrying away. In such cases, you can take advantage and carefully collect the insects. Otherwise, the following countermeasures can prevent insect infestation.

Use of diatomaceous earth and other means against Mayworms