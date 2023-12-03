Oil pulling treatment – ​​oil pulling as a detoxification therapy for all kinds of illnesses?

Oil pulling is a very old and effective detoxification treatment. Find out more about the application and implementation of the oil pulling treatment and its healing effects on a wide range of illnesses

Three fundamental influences and effects determine the development of our health:

what enters our body and mind

how we deal with it

what we remove from ourselves

The latter is playing an increasingly important role. Today we absorb a lot of harmful substances from our food, air, clothing, cosmetics and the environment in general, which our body wants to get rid of as quickly as possible.

Our excretory organs are therefore running at full speed and can often no longer keep up with disposing of the waste that causes illness. So we should use every opportunity with which we can support our body in its efforts.

In this context, a very old and effective cleaning technique can serve us well. The application is known from ancient Moroccan and Russian naturopathy.

Russian researchers, including a frequently cited one Dr. med. Fedor Karakh, they investigated and came to astonishing results. It’s about the so-called Oil pullingwhich involves moving oil in the oral cavity in a specific way.

Numerous studies now indicate that coconut oil is probably the best remedy for oil pulling. Preference should therefore be given to the recommendations from Indian Ayurveda, where oil pulling also has a high priority.

Application and implementation of the oil pulling treatment

Cold-pressed coconut oil – a maximum of a tablespoon, but at least a teaspoonful – is introduced into the oral cavity. The oil is then drawn through the mouth for 15 to 20 minutes with the lips closed and sucked through the teeth; The entire oral cavity is thoroughly rinsed in this way. The oil must under no circumstances be swallowed! The oil is thick at first, but then it becomes thin. When spit out it should be whitish like milk. If the liquid is yellow, it is a sign that the therapy was not long enough. After spitting out, the entire oral cavity should be rinsed several times with water and the teeth should be cleaned with a toothbrush. The spit out liquid contains a large amount of bacteria and pathogens, so the sink should also be cleaned thoroughly afterwards. The whole process should be repeated regularly at least once a day, if possible two or three times a day for a period of at least four weeks in order to achieve a real healing effect! It is important that this procedure should always be carried out before meals in order to be able to effectively reduce the bacteria that have accumulated in the mouth during the night, especially in the morning.

Oil pulling helps keep your mouth clean and healthy

Of course, oil pulling is primarily intended for oral health. The technology should be helpful for:

Toothache, tooth decay, periodontitis and gum inflammation Disturbances in the natural oral flora Bad breath Dry mouth Chapped, cracked lips Tonsillitis Weak jaw muscles

Oil pulling and its healing effects on a wide range of illnesses

The one already quoted Dr. med. Fedor Karakh It is said that the oil pulling treatment not only had detoxifying effects on the throat, but could also bring about relief from a number of illnesses; among others at…:

Osteoarthritis and arthritis Heart disease, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease and bladder problems Intestinal diseases Skin problems such as psoriasis and acne Head area problems such as colds with runny nose, cough, migraine, eye problems and ear pain Mucous membrane problems, intestinal problems, overstimulation, insomnia, depression and chronic fatigue syndrome Premenstrual syndrome and menopause- complaints

Explanations for the effect of the oil pulling treatment

There are different theories as to how the oil pulling treatment works, although these are not proven by any double-blind studies or other evidence methods:

One explanatory model states that swishing sunflower oil in the mouth stimulates the oral mucosa and thus stimulates it to secrete toxins or pathogenic microorganisms. Because the oil emulsifies as you sip, this could mean that oil pulling could eliminate both oil-soluble and water-soluble toxins.

But there are also studies that indicate that oil pulling has an excellent effect on oral health. An oil film is created that protects the teeth and slows down plaque containing tooth decay bacteria.

Less tooth decay also means less gum inflammation and less periodontal disease. Antiseptic effects, especially lauric acid, further enhance the effect. This fatty acid also reacts with the sodium in saliva to form the fatty acid salt sodium laureate.

Like all sodium salts of fatty acids, this is actually soap, and one with very high washing and foaming power. Because of the importance of sodium in oil pulling, baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) can optimize saponification.

While oil pulling kills bad microbes, it protects those that are compatible and beneficial to us, in contrast to mouthwashes with harsh disinfectants that deal a blow to the oral flora.

A study shows that chlorhexidine specifically kills the bacteria that process nitrate. What this ultimately means is that our body is experiencing a deficiency of nitric oxide. This simple compound serves as a hormone that relaxes blood vessels.

In the study, participants who used commercial mouthwash had increased blood pressure. Another study proves that using mouthwash can promote diabetes.

These are all good reasons to avoid chemical bombs when it comes to oral care. Oil pulling takes a little longer than a quick oral rinse with mouthwash. But what are a few more minutes a day when it comes to health?

Which oils are suitable for oil pulling?

Basically, all the oils that each of us uses to prepare salads are suitable. However, most of the positive results from scientific studies are for coconut oil. That’s why this oil is expressly recommended here. In addition, some quality requirements must be met:

It should be cold-pressed and the seeds used for the oil should come from organic farming. The oil should be bought in smaller quantities up to a maximum of 0.5 l, as it ages quickly after opening the cap, and it should always be stored in dark glasses If you don’t want to or aren’t allowed to use coconut oil, you can use sunflower, sesame, black cumin and, of course, olive oil. Seed oils, for example those from grape seeds, black currants and sea buckthorn, are also suitable

