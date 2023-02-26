Oily acne-prone skin is a fairly common skin problem that affects many people, especially during adolescence el‘adulthood.

This skin type is characterized by an excess of sebum production and a greater propensity for the formation of acne and blackheads. In order to obtain better results, the care of oily and acneic skin requires following the steps for a perfect beauty routine and the right skincare products.

In this article, we’ll explore the best skincare products for oily and acne-prone skin to help anyone with this skin type take care of it properly.

Characteristics of oily skin: here’s how to recognize it

Oily skin is a common phenomenon. It can be recognized by these typical signs:

oily sheen;

tendency to impurities;

black dots;

enlarged pores;

increased sebum production;

acne.

Oily skin offers an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, which quickly leads to a impure skin with blackheads and pimples. In combination with a hormonal imbalance, inflammatory skin changes such as papules and pustules can flourish, because this skin type is prone to acne.

To achieve matte, fine-pored skin, the right skin care routine is required despite oily skin. In this article you will find out how to do it.

Start with double cleansing

To avoid needlessly irritating your oily skin during your beauty routine, you should first gently cleanse your face. And salicylic acid cleansing gel it is ideal for this, as it removes dirt, dust and make-up quickly and completely without mechanical action.

For deep cleansing, we recommend a gentle, anti-inflammatory peeling with a gel texture that smoothes the skin and refines the pores. You could choose this exfoliating peeling mask by The Ordinary. However, you shouldn’t use it too often so as not to further stimulate sebum production.

We recommend this for cleansing oily and dehydrated skin cleansing kit for oily skin di Freshly.

Use a purifying facial toner

After cleansing the skin and doing a light peeling, the ideal would be to use a purifying tonic for oily skin or a exfoliating tonic.

These products remove all impurities immediately. They absorb excess sebum and mattify the skin for a long time. At the same time they cleanse and moisturize, leaving the skin incredibly fresh, soft and clean.

After your toner, use a serum for oily, acne-prone skin

The special serums, specially developed for oily or combination skin, they contain exactly the active ingredients your skin needs to regain its balance.

And anti-blemish serumlike this one from The Ordinary, is ideal because it performs pure hydration, so your skin doesn’t produce excess sebum.

The result is velvety skin in the T-zone and plump skin lower down the cheeks.

The last step is to use a mattifying face cream

The mattifying cream is a specific facial treatment for combination and oily skin that regulates the production of sebum and limits the unsightly lucidity. Its composition and light texture meet the needs of oily skin, which nonetheless needs hydration.

Its generally absorbent and sebum-regulating active ingredients mattify the complexion, refine enlarged pores and the complexion.

It is best to apply the mattifying cream all over a cleansed face in the morning. Depending on the needs of your skin and to prevent it from drying out, it may be advisable to use the mattifying cream only occasionally.

Mattifying cream is an excellent make-up base, in combination with a mattifying powder. You can use this mattifying moisturizerdi My Clarins.

If you have oily skin, the advantage is that wrinkles form more slowly and the skin stays firmer for longer. The downsides are unwanted shine and blemishes, but these can be addressed with the right skincare.