NMeanwhile, Dr. Rossella Strano, outpatient specialist and endocrinologist, and Dr. Giuliano Parpaglioni, nutritionist biologist, explained to the Open website: “Ozempic is in short supply and will be worse in the coming months, we have received an alert in order to limit the prescription of this drug. It is a type of drug – said Strano – which require prescription through a therapeutic plan, since they have a high cost and are indicated on the basis of cardiovascular or renal problems”. While Parpaglioni added: “There is a drug that has been approved and authorized for weight loss, from the same pharmaceutical company: Saxenda (active ingredient liraglutide) present in Italy as in the rest of the world, also used initially for diabetic patients . At high dosage it has been seen to have excellent weight loss capabilities. Liraglutide and semaglutide both belong to the same family of GLP1 receptor agonists, an intestinal hormone that acts in the reduction of the sense of hunger. Produced by the cells of the small intestine, which slows down gastric emptying, giving the brain a signal that the stomach is full, thus giving a sense of satiety”.

The alarm was then launched, recently, also by theAifa (the Italian drug agency) who confirmed the shortage of the drug for those affected by the conditions for which it was created: “Increased demand for Ozempic has led to shortages that are expected to continue throughout 2023. While supply continues to increase, it is not It is possible to predict with certainty when it will be sufficient to fully satisfy current demand. A late awareness of the out-of-stock situation can result the inability for patients to acquire the necessary doses, with possible clinical consequences such as hyperglycemia. Ozempic is indicated only for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. Any other use, including weight management, represents off-label use and currently jeopardizes the availability of Ozempic for the indicated population.” We’ll see how the situation develops, in the meantime we know that another semaglutide-based medicine will arrive in Italy within the year. specific for obesity, called Wegovy. Nothing is predictable, especially against ignorance.