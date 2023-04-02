Ozempic is a drug for diabetics that many are making improper and dangerous use of: it is also taken, in fact, to lose weight quickly. Various celebrities also launched (or in any case supported) the fashion, some of whom (like Chelsea Handler) regretted it, also because the product is in short supply for those who really need it. Ok what it is, how it works and what risks it entails
IThe president of the Italian Society of Diabetology, professor Angelo Avogaroraises an alarm. If until recently the echo from overseas was faint, today the voices are increasingly louder and clearer. To cause concern would be a drug named Ozempic used to treat primarily type 2 diabetes mellitus and severe obesity, for which it was created. It is a pity, however, that more and more people, not suffering from these pathologies, are making inconsiderate use of them to lose weight. To launch this fashion would have been more and more American celebrities (admitting it, for example, the actress Chelsea Handler and the influencer Remi Bader, who later regretted it, but many others are “suspected”) ready to do anything to see the numbers fall on the scale quickly, advertising the results in their own way without taking into account the short-term repercussions. Just Avogaro in a recent interview with Vanity Fair says: “We are worried. Because the improper use of a drug like Ozempic has repercussions on the therapy of diabetic patients and a risk to the health of non-diabetic people”.
IThe semaglutide-based medicine is having a rapid diffusion even among very young people who declare their “aesthetic need” on social networks and who irresponsibly divulge its use. Not only would using an unnecessary drug pose risks to your health, but it would also cause excessive weight loss for the body and harmful metabolic derangements, especially if not under strict medical supervision.
Not to mention the demand that has grown exponentially in recent months which has led to a Difficulty finding medication for diabetics, penalized and risking with serious complications. Currently, it would appear that in our country Ozempic is used through the “distribution on account”, which makes sure that the drug is controlled so that it is traced and given to the appropriate patient, collecting it in pharmacies in hospital packaging.
NMeanwhile, Dr. Rossella Strano, outpatient specialist and endocrinologist, and Dr. Giuliano Parpaglioni, nutritionist biologist, explained to the Open website: “Ozempic is in short supply and will be worse in the coming months, we have received an alert in order to limit the prescription of this drug. It is a type of drug – said Strano – which require prescription through a therapeutic plan, since they have a high cost and are indicated on the basis of cardiovascular or renal problems”. While Parpaglioni added: “There is a drug that has been approved and authorized for weight loss, from the same pharmaceutical company: Saxenda (active ingredient liraglutide) present in Italy as in the rest of the world, also used initially for diabetic patients . At high dosage it has been seen to have excellent weight loss capabilities. Liraglutide and semaglutide both belong to the same family of GLP1 receptor agonists, an intestinal hormone that acts in the reduction of the sense of hunger. Produced by the cells of the small intestine, which slows down gastric emptying, giving the brain a signal that the stomach is full, thus giving a sense of satiety”.
The alarm was then launched, recently, also by theAifa (the Italian drug agency) who confirmed the shortage of the drug for those affected by the conditions for which it was created: “Increased demand for Ozempic has led to shortages that are expected to continue throughout 2023. While supply continues to increase, it is not It is possible to predict with certainty when it will be sufficient to fully satisfy current demand. A late awareness of the out-of-stock situation can result the inability for patients to acquire the necessary doses, with possible clinical consequences such as hyperglycemia. Ozempic is indicated only for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. Any other use, including weight management, represents off-label use and currently jeopardizes the availability of Ozempic for the indicated population.” We’ll see how the situation develops, in the meantime we know that another semaglutide-based medicine will arrive in Italy within the year. specific for obesity, called Wegovy. Nothing is predictable, especially against ignorance.