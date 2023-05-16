Ok from Aifa to a drug for rare haemolytic uremic syndrome – Healthcare

news-txt”>

A new treatment for atypical haemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare life-threatening disease. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of the drug ‘ravulizumab’. The medicine can be used in adults and children, regardless of whether they have previously received similar treatments.

Atypical haemolytic uremic syndrome is a rare disease affecting about 600 patients in Italy. It is caused by chronic and uncontrolled activation of the complement system, a component of the immune system.

“This anomaly leads to a state of chronic inflammation that damages the blood vessel walls. The first organ to be damaged is usually the kidney, but damage can extend to the heart, lungs, brain and gastrointestinal system,” he explains. Gaetano La Manna, Professor of Nephrology at the University of Bologna.

About half of patients need dialysis, have permanent kidney damage, or die within the first year of diagnosis. The treatment aims to turn off the complement system by acting on a protein called C5. Until now this was done with the drug ‘eculizumab’. “Now, thanks to ravulizumab, the treatment takes a further step forward. The therapy not only radically modifies the natural history of the disease but significantly improves the quality of life of patients and their families”, continues La Manna.

In clinical trials leading up to approval, 61% of patients had a complete response within the first 12 months.

The drug “in the pediatric population reached a complete response rate of 94.4% and 100% of patients stopped dialysis”, adds Giuseppe Castellano, associate of Nephrology at the University of Milan. (HANDLE).