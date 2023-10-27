OK-Health and Wellbeing November 2023

The new issue of OK Salute e Benessere is on newsstands, below you can read the summary of the issue November 2023. We are waiting for you at the newsstands!

In this issue of OK Salute e Benessere

Cover story:

Caterina Balivo «I achieved balance with intermittent fasting»

“It’s the only diet I can follow: at first it puts me to the test, then it teaches me to listen to my body (and less so to my mind) and to drink more.”

It all started with three kilos that I couldn’t lose and which were driving me crazy. It was 2022, I was on the set of the program

Who wants to marry my mom and I was eating disorderly

and not very balanced, based on the recording times. I put it off

always the beginning of the diet, also because I never followed one, until I decided to test intermittent fasting. I started getting up, having breakfast, having lunch, having a late afternoon snack and then skipping dinner…





