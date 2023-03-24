Home Health OK-Health and Wellness April 2023
Health

by admin
The new issue of OK Salute e Benessere is on newsstands, you can read the Summary of the issue below April 2023. We are waiting for you at the newsstand!

In this issue of OK Salute e Benessere

Wild herbs, a world to discover and put on your plate

Almost all unknown to those who live in the city and frequent supermarkets, plants that grow spontaneously in nature are a precious culinary and nutritional heritage, capable of enriching simple or more elaborate dishes
The cardilli in Campania, the farinello in the central-southern regions, the burnet in the north, the savory in the mountainous areas, the centocchio in fields and gardens almost everywhere. From a culinary point of view, Italy is a unique country, not only for the enormous diversity of typical regional cuisines, but also for the variety of wild plants characteristic of each territory…

Why so many victims of catfishing?

Love scams are rampant on the web through fake profiles. The reasons? Social and individual

Among the many neologisms of the digital age, catfishing, from the English catfish, which means catfish, and which refers to a love scam perpetrated through social networks and online dating sites, is establishing itself. In nature, the catfish is a voracious predator, just like the catfisher, who creates a false profile, with another identity and photos stolen from other accounts, and often declares an age, job and life completely different from the real ones . A fake, therefore, which has the purpose of deceiving other users, with whom it creates virtual love relationships.

The hidden side of fish: tricks (lawful and unlawful) in the fish shop

Those who trade fish products have various treatments available to improve the conservation and appearance of the catch. Not all, however, are allowed and above all declared on the label

Purple tuna steaks, white molluscs, unblemished prawns. It is not all nature that we see in the fish market. What are the permitted and illegal additives that are added to fish to keep it fresh longer or to improve its appearance? What is there to know and how can we defend ourselves?

