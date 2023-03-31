The Tesoro-Lufthansa agreement on the future of Ita Airways could be signed between 19 and 21 April. This is the window of time that Palazzo Chigi looks to to close one of the most complicated and certainly not without twists and turns. That’s what he learns Courier from government sources in particular after two passages that are certainly not irrelevant. The first: theapproval of the 2023-2027 business plan by the board of directors of the tricolor carrier. The second one: the conversation in Rome between the Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, the president of Ita Antonino Turicchi and the number one of the Lufthansa group Carsten Spohr which aims to enter with 40% to rise to 100% at a later time.

«Positive interview» The note of a few lines from the MEF talks about «positive interview» (which took place shortly after 2 pm) between Giorgetti, Turicchi and Spohr in which «the plan that will determine the development of Ita in terms of fleet, network and strategic objectives was illustrated». “Further progress is made in the direction of the industrial partnership between the two carriers”, it still reads. According to what has been learned, not only the monetary aspect was discussed – that is, how much Lufthansa will have to inject into Ita’s capital to get to hold 40% -, but also the evolution of the Italian carrier from now to the next five years.

The last technical steps The negotiation, the sources continue, does not now present major obstacles also thanks to the fact that the dossier was constantly managed by Minister Giorgetti: Palazzo Chigi, via XX Settembre and Lufthansa approve Ita's business plan which takes into account the presence of an industrial partner. In short, we are at the last filings, barring hitches. Immediately after thesigningthus expected before April 24 (when the exclusivity negotiation period expires) the ITA dossier will be sent to the regulatory authorities – such as the EU Antitrust – for the final green light expected at the end of July-beginning of August. Mouths sewn for now on the plan that should be officially presented on the day of signing the preliminary.