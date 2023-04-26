“OK to the first syncytial anti-virus for the elderly”

MeteoWeb

green light ofEuropean Medicines Agency Ema al “first vaccine to protect the elderly from RSV respiratory syncytial virus infection”. The EU regulatory body has recommended granting marketing authorization (MA) in the European Union for the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine Arexvy, “the first for active immunization aimed at protecting adults 60 years of age and older against lower respiratory tract disease (Lrtd) caused by RSV”. communicates theEma after the last meeting of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), recalling that RSV infection “It can be serious in vulnerable people, including the elderly and patients with lung or heart disease and diabetes. In Europe, each year, the syncytial virus causes about 250,000 hospitalizations and 17,000 hospital deaths in people aged 65 and over..

Arexvy – explains the agency – contains the engineered version of a protein crucial for RSV to infect the body, and which is also the main target of antibodies produced against the virus. The vaccine also contains an adjuvant substance, which helps to enhance the immune response to the shield product. When this is given, the recipient’s immune system produces specific antibodies and T cells that help prevent infection. Arexvy has been expedited, precisely because “the prevention of RSV infection in the elderly population is considered to be of great public health interest”.

The opinion of the CHMP – he specifies Emma – is based on data from a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 25,000 adults in 17 countries. The results showed “an estimated 83% protection against LRTD from RSV for at least 6 months”. The most common side effects reported were headache, tiredness, muscle pain, joint pain and injection site pain. The trial is still ongoing and will serve to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of vaccine over several seasons and the need for revaccination, as well as to monitor the safety profile. The ball now passes to the European Commission which will decide whether to grant the AIC at EU level. Once this has been done, decisions on pricing and reimbursement will take place at Member State level.