After the approval and validation of the executive project by the technical office, the go-ahead from the council also arrives for the tender for the construction of the new martial arts gym that will be built in Piediripa. In fact, in September, the Municipality was awarded a loan of 1.5 million thanks to the tender of the Ministry relating to the Pnrr, mission 5 “Sport and social inclusion” which provides for funding for the construction of new plants to favor the recovery of urban. “This is another important intervention that will not weigh on the municipal budget – comments the councilor Riccardo Sacchi -. In just two years we have managed to capture huge resources for the enhancement and construction of new sports facilities for disciplines that in the city have numerous practitioners and enthusiasts”. The new gym will affect a portion of approximately 2,832 square meters. The designed structure will allow multi-purpose fencing and martial arts sports to be carried out and will be built with characteristics such as to also allow the practice of the main indoor sports, as well as all bodyweight sports. A free playing area of ​​24 by 15 meters is planned for a total area of ​​360 square metres, as well as changing rooms, deposits, toilets and technical rooms. The surface for sporting activities will be paved in PVC and will have a clear height of approximately 8 metres. The gym will be paved in rubber, in compliance with Coni requirements, while the remaining services and rooms in non-slip porcelain stoneware.