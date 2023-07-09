Ok to the reimbursement of medicines based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil

The therapy that guarantees protection from contagion for those who have sex with an HIV-positive person has also become free in Italy. In fact, the Aifa Cpr (the Medicines Agency’s Price and Reimbursement Committee) has given the go-ahead for the reimbursement of medicines based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, those used for Prep, pre-exposure prophylaxis. They were authorized but until now those who hired them paid between 50 and 60 euros per pack, depending on whether it was a branded product, Truvada, or a generic.

The question came to the Cpr after the other commission of the Medicines Agency, the technical-scientific one and that is the Cts, had already given the green light to the possibility of placing the medicine at the expense of the health system. The regulatory decision has been made. Medicines can be free, with a prescription. Until now, specialists could prescribe them and Aifa will establish whether the same procedure will be followed. Among those who use the drug today there are those who become infected more, that is men who have sex with men, but heterosexual people who believe they risk contagion can also be requested.

