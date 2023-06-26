ÖKO-TEST and the poisonous strawberries

“Conventional strawberries” are pretty much among the most contaminated foods. In particular, the concentration of pesticides is very high compared to other fruit.

ÖKO-TEST used to do what I value this company for: examining food and other products for toxins, additives, etc. According to various sources, ÖKO-TEST had “early strawberries” from 10 supermarkets and discounters tested in the laboratory in April/May 2018. A total of 30 samples were tested for more than 500 different pesticides. And the results were far from encouraging.

Only three of the 30 samples were completely free of pesticides. Up to six different pesticides could be detected in the 27 other samples. Pesticides, which are already banned in Germany, were also part of the party. One of them is Bupirimat, which ends up on the German market and on German plates again after being imported from Spain and/or Morocco.

It is also interesting that bupirimate is banned in Germany but allowed in Spain, although both countries are in the EU.

Question: What is the point of an EU if everyone can do what they want? That’s a different political issue. But in this context, it has immediate consequences for the health of consumers who want to consume strawberries and not pesticides.

Why is bupirimate such a concern? There are convincing indications/evidence that the pesticide exerts antagonistic effects on androgen receptors and thus negative influences on the reproductive systems of humans and animals (Anti-androgenic activities of environmental pesticides in the MDA-kb2 reporter cell line. – PubMed – NCBI). The other pesticides are not mentioned by name. But all the posts assume that a number of these pesticides have carcinogenic effects.

Top of the list of poisoned strawberries (in Snow White it was a poisoned apple) in 2018 were those from Rewe, which contained five different pesticides in a concentration of four milligrams per kilogram.

Although not all of the 3 batches of Rewe strawberries examined were contaminated to the same extent, the article was still rated “unsatisfactory” overall. After all, no consumer knows whether they are still eating tolerable fruit or whether it is acutely harmful to their health. Grade “6” means that the strawberries may not be eaten under any circumstances. The amounts of poison found are not brought about by an evil stepmother, but only by the food industry.

In addition to Rewe, strawberries from Aldi Nord and Süd, Kaufland, Lidl, Netto, Norma, Penny, Real, Norma and Edeka were also tested. But here, too, there was no rehearsal that went beyond the “grade 4”. There is no information about the taste and ingredients of the foreign strawberries, neither from the test nor from the articles cited.

However, it can be assumed that with longer storage and/or delivery times, which is almost certainly the case in Spain and Morocco, the nutrients in the fruit will degenerate, in whole or in part. This would give us pseudo-healthy strawberries with reduced nutrient content, but increased concentrations of pathogenic chemicals.

Food industry and the broken ecology

The food industry not only manages to produce nutrient-free food and to compensate for the lack of nutrients with pathogenic chemicals. Rather, it manages to ruin both the ecology that produces that food and the health of its victims. This “strawberry example” from Spain and Morocco is no exception.

Significantly, chemical strawberries from Spain are produced in a region that is said to have the least rainfall in Spain. Lack of water is the rule here. The groundwater level drops by around ten meters every year. The reason for this is not only the low rainfall, but primarily the extensive artificial irrigation of the strawberry fields (and other monocultures).

To supply their fields with water, many of the farmers have drilled/built their own illegal wells that go up to a few 100 meters deep. It is estimated that there are around 500,000 such illegal wells. Rivers are already drying up due to the lack of water and the entire region in southern Spain is in danger of being “devastated” in the foreseeable future.

Spain’s most famous national park and UNESCO World Heritage site, the Coto de Doñana, is on the verge of drying out and salinizing as seawater invades the region. This threatens to destroy the breeding and resting area for rare birds. While the EU is pressuring the Spanish government to remedy the situation, it is also subsidizing the region’s devastating agriculture.

You have to visualize this scenario: we are devastating the ecology of an entire region so that we can obtain nutrient-free food that is so full of chemicals that it also devastates us, the consumers, at the same time.

And according to the Epoch Times, the whole thing is also being subsidized by the EU. No wonder, then, that pesticides are used here that are banned in countries like Germany for health reasons. We also learn from the Epoch Times article that a whopping 40 percent of the total area of ​​Spain is affected by desertification. Let someone say that the food industry does not do a good job!

A patriotic recommendation from ÖKO-TEST

The ÖKO-TEST experts advise avoiding Spanish and Moroccan strawberries and waiting for German strawberries, which will be ready for harvest in May or June. Supposedly, these strawberries “fresh on the table from Germany” are less contaminated with pesticides and taste better.

My conclusion here is that it would be nice if that were the case! I don’t quite understand where the testers get the certainty that German strawberries taste better, although for the given reasons none have yet turned up in the test laboratories of ÖKO-TEST. It can of course be that the Spanish strawberries taste so abysmal that an increase in tastelessness is no longer possible.

The assumption that fewer pesticides are poured over German strawberries would also have to be verified by a corresponding product test. I am curious to see whether ÖKO-TEST will also test German strawberries in this regard when they are ripe and on the market.

This is where the May 2023 test results came as a surprise. The conventionally grown Spanish cheap strawberries von Lidl (“satisfactory”) and Aldi Nord (“sufficient”) were completely free of pesticide residues. In the investigations by ÖKO-TEST, this only applied to 3 other samples of organic strawberries, namely to the Edeka, rewe and Denn´s. Edeka and Rewe were the only ones to achieve a “good” in the test because the items were rated better in other respects. These included Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) monitoring rated “satisfactory”, documented supply chains, and improved irrigation and pesticide management.

In the organic strawberries from Tegut the pesticide spinosad was detected and therefore only received “sufficient”. In the strawberries of Aldi Süd and Norma the chemists found the fungicide bupirimate in addition to other pesticides. Both of these articles completely failed the ÖKO-TEST with “unsatisfactory”. Contamination was also the reason the strawberries from Net and Penny to be rated “inadequate”.

The conventionally grown Spanish strawberries received a “sufficient”. Kaufland, rewe and Edeka as well as the Egyptian fruits of Globus.

ÖKO-TEST may be waiting for the start of the German strawberry season next year. Then we will find out how it is in this country with the pesticide load. But there are definitely reasons to prefer domestic products to foreign ones. Because long transport routes and storage times destroy valuable nutrients in fruit and vegetables. Local products only require short transport routes and storage times, which significantly reduces nutrient loss. In addition, the supply chain is less energy-intensive.

Which pesticides can actually be in German strawberries?

Unfortunately, the list of insecticides approved for use on strawberries in Germany and the EU is still very long. That’s why I’m showing you the possible chemical ingredients here. (As of April 2020). The indication is given in brackets:

Herbicides:

Flumioxazin (monocots and dicots) Phenmedipham (dicots) Dimethenamid-P (dicots) Glyphosate (monocots and dicots) Pendimethalin (dicots) Propyzamide (monocots and dicots) Flufenacet (harm grasses)

Fungicides:

Definoconazole (powdery mildew) Fluxapyroxad (powdery mildew) Ampelomyces quisqualis (powdery mildew) Trifloxystrobin (powdery mildew) Dithianon (powdery mildew) Fosetyl (false powdery mildew ua Fungi) Bupirimate (powdery mildew)

Insecticides:

Metarhizium anisopliae (vine weevil fungus spores) Spirotetramat (aphids) Hexythiazox (spider mites) Dazomet (insecticide and fungicide) Pirimicarb (aphids) Indoxacarb (butterfly caterpillars) Spinosad (thrips, fly larvae, moth caterpillars) tau-fluvalinate (thread flies) Thiaclop rid (aphids, scale insects)

Acarizides:

Bifenazate (spider mites) Bifenazate (spider mites) Milbemectin (spider mites)

growth regulators

Prohexadione (stolon shortener) Pyraflufen (stolon killer)

I had published a few articles on this topic that go into this problem in more detail:

If it is then ensured that the nutrient content of vegetables and fruit from domestic production is higher than that of products from abroad, then I would like to see something like a silver lining on the horizon. I analyzed nutrient losses in fruit and vegetables and their basis, the nutrient loss in the soil, in more detail in this report: Loss of vital substances in fruit and vegetables – the rollercoaster ride of nutritional science

Conclusion

Strawberries from abroad may look good, taste little and have too few nutrients, but they have a lot of chemistry to offer, as the test from 2018 shows.

The 2023 test reveals that Spanish strawberries do not necessarily have to be harmful to health. But there are big differences here, so you should take a closer look. ÖKO-TEST has published guidelines for product selection. Unfortunately, the German strawberries come onto the market later than the Spanish, Moroccan and Egyptian ones. So we have to wait longer, just like for the test reports from ÖKO-TEST about German strawberries.

This post was created in April 2019 and last updated in June 2023.

