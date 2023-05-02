ÖKO-TEST finds toxic pesticides in numerous strawberries

Strawberries are a popular snack, especially in summer: whether in a cake, as jam, in ice cream, with a little powdered sugar, in a fruit salad or just like that – without anything. But the supposedly healthy snack also has its downsides. As the results of the test by ÖKO-TEST (Edition 5/2023) show, many of the packages that we can buy in supermarkets and discounters are contaminated with pesticides.

The sad peak value is seven pesticides in Norma’s strawberries, including sprays, which ÖKO-TEST classifies as particularly questionable. As well as Ethirimol, a fungicide that kills bees and is banned in the EU. It is not clear whether the toxin was used illegally or whether it degraded from the pesticide bupirimate that was also contained. Both options are bad, because bupirimate, like cyflumetofen, is classified as carcinogenic according to the CLP regulation.

In total, only four tested strawberry packs are free of pesticides:

Edeka organic strawberries, Spain, class 2 – ÖKO-TEST rating: “good”

rewe Organic strawberries, class 2, Spain – ÖKO-TEST rating: “good”

Lidl strawberries, Spain, class 1 – ÖKO-TEST rating: “satisfactory”

Aldi Nord Frutania strawberries, Spain, class 1 – ÖKO-TEST rating: “sufficient”

Although these products are free of pesticides, some of them don’t perform “well”. Reasons for the devaluation are, for example, a lack of transparency towards ÖKO-TEST, only partially documented supply chains or only average standards in pesticide management.

Strawberry test shows shocking results

Of a total of 14 packs of strawberries in the test, only two scored “good”. Not a single product achieves the top grade “very good” (1). At least two others are rated “satisfactory”, six are still “sufficient”. Two packs of strawberries, one from Penny and one from Netto, fail with the rating “poor”. Two others (Norma and Aldi Süd) received grade 6 due to high pesticide contamination, little transparency and minimal standards and also failed the test.

In addition to the pollutants, ÖKO-TEST also criticizes the large amount of water that the farmers in Spain, the most common country of origin of the products in the test, need for cultivation.

You can take the detailed test with all the results read at ÖKO-TEST.