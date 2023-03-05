Only twice “very good” – the market leader Heinz fails



Whether with grilled food, potatoes or pasta: not only children, but also adults love ketchup. But the sweet tomato sauce contains some unsightly ingredients.

It is well known that the sweet taste of ketchup does not come solely from ripe tomatoes. Every brand, cheap or expensive, mixes exorbitant amounts of sugar into tomato sauce. A test by ÖKO-TEST in the current issue of Ketchup shows how much sugar each ketchup actually contains

Edition 03/2023

. Because the consumer magazine examined 20 ketchups for pesticide residues and checked where the tomatoes used come from and under what conditions they were grown and harvested.

The result of the ÖKO-TEST test surprises and frightens at the same time. Because of the 20 ketchups tested, only two received the rating “very good”, at the same time the long-standing market leader Heinz was disappointing. And the other 17 brands also do poorly in some cases due to incomprehensible manufacturing processes, excessive sugar content and harmful ingredients.

Heinz ketchup fails the test



The long-standing ketchup market leader “Heinz” was not able to convince in the ÖKO-TEST test. The tomato ketchup received the grade “unsatisfactory” from the test jury. One reason for this is the high sugar content. 100 milliliters of the sweet tomato sauce contain a staggering 25.3 grams of sugar. On the other hand, mold toxins were detected in the ketchup in laboratory tests. The company’s opaque supply chain also raised questions at ÖKO-TEST.

Update 2/27/2023: Statement from The Kraft Heinz Company

In the meantime, Kraft Heinz has commented on the result of ÖKO-TEST. According to the company, strict “quality assurance measures guarantee that every bottle of ketchup we produce meets or exceeds European food safety standards – any claims to the contrary are taken very seriously”.

Regarding supply chains, the company writes: “(We) have made a public commitment to sustainably source 100% of our ketchup tomatoes worldwide by 2025. We source most of our tomatoes from Spain and California and work closely with our growers.”

With regard to the sugar problem in Heinz ketchup, the manufacturer points out that alternative products are also offered, including the

Tomato Ketchup Zero

without added sugar and salt. This product has not yet been examined by ÖKO-TEST.

The test winners:

Three out of seven ketchups achieved very good and good results in the “organic ketchup” category. The test winners are the tomato ketchups from the following brands:

Dwarf meadow tomato ketchup (to

Amazon

) – grade “very good”

Natura tomato ketchup, Demeter – grade “good”

Rapunzel tomato ketchup (too

Amazon

) – grade “good”

Convince of the conventional ketchups:

Penny Tomato Ketchup – “Very good

Delikato Tomaten Ketchup – “gut”

Kania Tomato Ketchup – “good”

Ketchup doesn’t have to be unhealthy:



Despite its bad reputation, ketchup contains an ingredient that is very healthy. The lycopene contained in tomatoes protects the cells and reduces the risk of cancer. The substance can be better absorbed by the body if the tomatoes have been cooked beforehand – as is usual when making ketchup. You can take the detailed test for a fee at

ECO TEST

read.