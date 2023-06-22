Home » ÖKO-TEST: Numerous canned tomatoes contain hormone toxins
ÖKO-TEST: Numerous canned tomatoes contain hormone toxins

No pesticides, hardly any mold toxins and no manufacturer cheats peeled tomatoes from China into the can – they all come from Italy, as stated. However, ÖKO-TEST magazine is not happy about the canned tomatoes that were examined.

She only gave one product a “good” rating: the small peeled tomatoes from La Selva Pomodorini Pelati.

Otherwise, the testers in the 07/2023 issue were annoyed by a hormone poison that they were able to detect in 18 of the 20 products tested – all of them in tins. Only two products with tomatoes filled in jars were free from bisphenol A (BPA). The big mystery: How does the hormone toxin get in there?

All suppliers assure the eco-testers that they only use non-BPA cans, for which no bisphenol A is used for the interior paint. According to ÖKO-TEST, they can sometimes even prove this with certificates.

ÖKO-TEST – strict or pioneer?

However, the testers admit that they set very strict criteria. They are not based on existing limit values, below which all manufacturers remain. Instead, they are based on the latest assessments by the European Food Safety Authority, which bisphenol A content is harmless. Measured against this, the products in question contained 4 to 28 times more than the maximum recommended daily dose.

The industrial chemical bisphenol A is suspected of influencing the hormone system and promoting breast cancer, obesity and behavioral problems in children. It comes from epoxy resins, which are used to paint the inside of cans and which can migrate into food.

You can read the detailed test for a fee at ÖKO-TEST.

Molds in tomato sauce

It’s not just the canned tomatoes that have received harsh criticism from ÖKO-TEST. Already when testing tomato sauce, the experts criticize several products. The reason: the laboratory detects toxins that farmers use to protect against mold. You can read more about the tomato sauce test here.

