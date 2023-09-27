“Ökotest”: Organic potato chips are particularly contaminated with harmful substances

They are often part of a relaxing evening on the couch: potato chips. However, according to a study by the consumer magazine “Ökotest”, many products are contaminated with harmful substances and are even unhealthier than expected. Organic products performed particularly poorly, as the testers announced on Tuesday.

The consumer magazine examined a total of 20 types of pepper chips, including seven organic products. There was only one school grade of “very good” and that was for chips from the organic Dennree brand. All other snacks with an organic label received the worst rating of “unsatisfactory” “due to a lot of harmful substances”. Among conventional manufacturers, five products performed “good” and three were “unsatisfactory” in the eyes of consumer advocates.

also read

“Acrylamide, mineral oil contamination and glycidol are the big problems in the test,” explained the testers. According to the information, the substance acrylamide, which is classified as carcinogenic, is contained in all products, but the measured levels are on average higher in organic products than in chips from conventional suppliers.

The laboratory also detected mineral components in all chips. However, three types of organic chips contained aromatic mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOAH), which could contain carcinogenic compounds. “We knew that chips weren’t exactly healthy, but the fact that they were sometimes so full of harmful substances shocked us too,” said “Ökotest” editor-in-chief Kerstin Scheidecker.

Here you will find content from third parties

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.