Oktoberfest flu, RSV, Corona – what Oktoberfest visitors have to be prepared for

Corona? What else was that? The city of Munich canceled Oktoberfest twice because of the pandemic. Last year there were still worried voices – but the giant Oktoberfest wave didn’t materialize. This year, Sars-CoV-2 is of little concern to doctors before the largest folk festival in the world. But the beer-filled confines of festival tents remain an Eldorado for germs – and especially for easily transmitted cold viruses. Millions of guests from all over the world are expected at the folk festival in Munich from Saturday to October 3rd – and with them various pathogens.

Oktoberfest as a driver of respiratory diseases – “no need to single out Sars-CoV-2 in particular”

Even before the pandemic, the big sneezes regularly began shortly after the start of the Oktoberfest in Munich: The phenomenon “Wiesn flu” has been known for a long time – and is as much a part of it as the beer and the Hendl. The Oktoberfest will also increase the number of respiratory diseases this year, says the head of infectiology at the Rechts der Isar Clinic at the Technical University of Munich, Christoph Spinner. “But I don’t see any need to single out Sars-CoV-2 in particular.”

Clemens Wendtner, chief physician of infectious diseases at the Munich Clinic Schwabing, who treated the first corona patients in Germany at the beginning of 2020, also says: “The infection process can be fueled somewhat by the Oktoberfest.” But it is different than in the first two In the years of the pandemic, it is absolutely justifiable to celebrate the folk festival as before. “The Oktoberfest will not cause the intensive care units to be full.”

Wendtner, one of the most cautious in the discussion about corona protective measures during the pandemic, is looking forward to this autumn and winter for the first time in a somewhat relaxed manner. Unlike 2022, there was no summer wave. “I don’t think we expect a huge wave like Omicron. I’m optimistic for this winter.” Nevertheless, high-risk patients, older people and health workers should be vaccinated against Corona, as well as against flu and, under certain circumstances, against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Flu and RSV will play a role

Both the flu and the RSV season started very early in 2022, in September and October – right around Oktoberfest time. However, time is running out with vaccination precautions for the Oktoberfest.

The flu vaccine is scheduled to be delivered by the middle of the month. According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the new corona vaccines could be in practices from September 18th – two days after the start of Oktoberfest. And it takes at least a week for effective protection to occur after a vaccination. “If I could, I would get vaccinated against influenza and corona before Oktoberfest. But it won’t be enough to provide vaccination protection in time for the Oktoberfest,” says Spinner.

After the wave in children last winter, the RS virus came into focus. According to the doctors, it not only affects small children, but also adults. “It is very likely that RSV will also play a role at Oktoberfest,” says Spinner.

Wendtner warns that the RSV virus can also cause severe disease in adults. The number of deaths from the USA was surprisingly high in 2022. Two RSV vaccines have now been approved – but only one of them, Arexvy, is available in German pharmacies. Stiko has not yet made any recommendations.

The last Oktoberfest was a Corona driver

Before Corona, hardly anyone had cared about the increasing number of cold cases caused by folk festivals. 2022 showed: Corona incidences rose not only at Oktoberfest, but also during other large folk festivals – probably as an example of other colds that were not registered.

In Munich and in three of the four directly adjacent districts, a few days after the end of the Oktoberfest, the seven-day incidence was over 1,000. A week and a half after the festival, the city had one of the highest incidences in Bavaria at 1,481.3; Clinics complained about problems due to the increasing number of patients and staff shortages. Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) said at the time that there were no legal options for Corona requirements – and it was clear that the number of infections would rise significantly.

The Oktoberfest was also canceled in the 18th century due to a pandemic

Crowds as a breeding ground: The Oktoberfest was canceled in 1854 and 1873 due to a pandemic and cholera was raging across the world. Despite the densely packed crowds, diseases other than cold viruses are apparently hardly exchanged at the Oktoberfest. Gastrointestinal diseases, herpes, scabies, lice – none of this plays a major role. Even the contagious Noro virus has not yet led to an outbreak at the Oktoberfest. Vomiting is a typical folk festival phenomenon, but usually as a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

“We are prepared – for anything that can happen. This also includes infectious diseases,” says Michel Belcijan from the Wiesn medical station at the Aicher outpatient clinic. Disinfection and face masks are available. But: “We are assuming normal operations this year.” The Oktoberfest doctors and surrounding clinics have always had to treat alcohol intoxication and injuries caused by fights or broken beer mugs.

Monkeypox is currently not an issue

The monkeypox, which also caused concerns before Oktoberfest in 2022, is currently not an issue. “Hardly any more cases are being observed worldwide. Apparently we managed to break the chains of infection,” says Spinner. The virus is more difficult to transmit than respiratory infections and requires direct contact with infected people.

Most infections occurred after sexual contact. Because it’s easy to get closer to each other at the Oktoberfest, uninhibited by a pint of beer or two, infections were feared here last year. This didn’t turn out to be the case – perhaps the festival is more civilized than some people imagine.

