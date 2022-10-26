★VIDEO★ OLBIA. New generation gymnastic equipment and ropes to climb on, all installed on a soft mat. The outdoor gym for adults opened this evening. It took four years, two of which were pandemic, to complete the entire promenade named after Francesco Cossiga. Now the administration turns the page and looks to the opposite bank with the redevelopment of the south loop.

For the inauguration ceremony, after the blessing of the bishop Msgr. Sebastiano Sanguinetti and the ribbon cutting, the mayor Settimo Nizzi took the floor and defined the entire work of the seafront “among the most beautiful ever made in the city”.

The outdoor gym is located under the sea viaduct between Piazza Crispi and the old port. The total cost of the work of the entire work, from the former iron bridge to the connection with the Bosazza pier, is just under 10 million euros, of which 7.7 million raised from MISE funds and 1.7 million from municipal resources. “We worked a lot on this project – said Nizzi – which started with the previous administration, which we replaced in 2016”.

With the end of the works, the cycle path extends for about a kilometer and a half from the roundabout near the Nespoli stadium to the archaeological museum. “On the seafront in via Genova we raised the shoreline to make the area protected and built the safety stairs”.

The mayor thanked the companies and officials of the Municipality who collaborated in the construction of the work. “Now it’s up to us to defend the waterfront as if it were our son. Someone had fun vandalizing the other part of the playground and we replaced the rope ”.

Now the aim is to ensure that the new tools last over time. “What matters most to me at the moment is that children, families and the police are constantly vigilant. It is necessary to protect this magnificent part of Olbia – concluded the mayor – and to inform the authorities when there is vandalism ”.

The public toilets will be opened as soon as the coin mechanisms are available, while in the stretch in front of Via Genova some benches will be installed around the trees closest to the sea. Below is the video of the ribbon cutting and the statements of Nizzi and Mariagrazia Fatigati of the Apulia company ▼