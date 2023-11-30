Old Age, Vital Movement: Advocating for the Health and Well-being of Older People

“Old age, vital” movement urges active role in decisions about their health

The “Old age, vital” movement, consisting of more than 6.5 million older individuals, scientific and professional societies, and the media, is advocating for a more active role in decisions concerning their health and well-being. The movement, which has garnered the support of two-thirds of the 9.5 million people over the age of 65 in Spain, is calling on administrations to promote equitable prevention policies.

Sabina Camacho, the president of the Spanish Confederation of Seniors’ Organizations (CEOMA) and spokesperson for the initiative, emphasized the need for older individuals to be actively involved in political decisions that impact their lives. “The movement is for, for and with older people, who are the protagonists of our lives and we have to be an active part of political decisions and our health and well-being,” stated Camacho.

The movement aims to promote active and healthy aging while advocating for equitable prevention policies in different autonomous communities. They have already held meetings with Andalusia, Galicia, and Castilla y León and have requested meetings with other regions. The objective is for communities to take steps to promote the health of older individuals within a period of six months.

In addition to urging public-private collaboration and the activation of work groups involving the administration, older individuals, and representatives of different organizations, the movement is also calling for communication campaigns in each region to promote healthy living, physical exercise, and vaccination.

Inmaculada Ruiz, the president of the Democratic Union of Pensioners and Retirees of Spain (UDP), highlighted the challenges faced by older individuals and called for collaboration from the entire society. “They should worry about us because every day we are more isolated and more forgotten,” stated Ruiz.

The “Old age, vital” movement includes various organizations, scientific societies, employers’ associations, and media outlets, all working towards the common goal of advocating for the health and well-being of older individuals.

