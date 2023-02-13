Over the last ten years we have witnessed a great success and economic boom of smartphones, thanks to the increasingly widespread and widespread diffusion of the internet throughout the world.

Nowadays there are many smartphone models on the world market, which are able to respond to the most diverse needs on the part of users. For example, let’s start with high-end smartphones (so-called top-of-the-range) for those looking for maximum performance and an excellent camera, followed immediately by mid-range smartphones (suitable for those looking for good value and a compromise between quality / price), finally arriving at low-end smartphones, for those who have no particular needs whatsoever.

However, let’s put smartphones aside for a moment and all the interesting and promising innovations they offer, and let’s take a step back in time, arriving at the old cell phone models. Often some of these models, nowadays, are really worth a lot, and if you have them at home you could get even considerable sums. Let’s find out together which models we are talking about, with their relative value.

We are talking in particular of the mobile phone models released during the 90s. We commonly refer to them as “vintage cell phones”, but they could be worth hundreds, if not thousands of dollars if in good condition.

Let’s start first from Nokia 5510, which dates back to 2001 and presented a horizontal setting, in stark contrast to what we are used to nowadays for more than twenty years and passes of mobile phones. In this case, in fact, there was a QWERTY keyboard on both sides of the cell phone, which made it possible to quickly compose messages to send to one’s acquaintances. In the event that this is in very good condition, this cell phone can be worth up to 250 euros.

Other collectibles

We then move on to Nokia 3310, a great classic of mobile phones from the late 90s, best remembered for its astonishing indestructibility. This model in particular, under the right conditions, can have a value that in the best case can even exceed 300 euros.

Still remaining within the Nokia sphere, we cannot fail to mention the Nokia 8800 Gold Arte, which even features 24-karat gold plating. In this specific case, the value of this old-fashioned mobile phone can even amount to 1000 euros.

We finally arrive at the Motorola StarTac 70 Rainbow, a truly colorful and cheerful model, one of the first to present the famous clamshell opening, a distinctive trademark of the same company at that time. In this case we are talking about a really high value, also guaranteed by the eccentric rainbow colouring, which can even reach 500 euros and more.