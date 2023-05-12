Oldest animal in the world: that’s what it is

One of the subjects that interests human beings more than any other is research relating to the life of animals. We have writings dating back even to Aristotle who kept track of the longevity of some animal species. Specifically, we could say that what strikes man more than any other is the knowledge of the various biological mechanisms widespread among animals and which guarantee them a certain longevity.

Being able to study and track the aging of animals could in fact be useful not only for improving human life, perhaps by counteracting the onset of certain pathologies, but also for ensuring greater longevity.

With this premise, it is normal to wonder what is the oldest animal in the world currently.

The oldest animal in the world

The discovery of the oldest animal in the world is very curious. Some researchers doing studies on climate change have decided to take some animal species from the coast more to Northern Iceland. Among these was the oldest animal ever studied, it is a loveola which should be 507 years old.

There will certainly be a lot of information that can be gathered from this very rare specimen, not only on the way in which the latter lived her life but also on the change of the world that has been around her for centuries.

Ming information

Read also: Michael Schumacher released from coma and discharged

The clam in question was named Mingthe name obviously refers to the ruling dynasty that was in power in Chinese just the year the clam should have been born. It is not only this historical event that can be traced back to the birth of Ming, at the same time, Leonardo da Vinci he made his most famous paintings.

In short, Ming he saw some interesting things and that year was probably one of the luckiest for those who lived it.

Ming dating

Determine the age of dungola it was far from simple, during the first studies, the researchers were wrong and not just a little. In fact, initially they had counted the concentric circles that were present on the shell of the clam. His age was estimated at 400-410 years.

It took thirteen years before the sophisticated technological equipment could apply different criteria for dating. Just with gods new toolsto the surprise of scholars, Ming was identified as a 507-year-old clam.

The oldest animal in the world is therefore not a mammal as was believed but one dungola.