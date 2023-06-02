Olimpia Milano flies to the final with a great Shields: Sassari swept away

L’Olympia Milan unplug the pass for LBA Finals 2023, he does so at the end of a dominated game despite a few too many defensive distractions in the first half and a not always sparkling attack. In fact, the Milanese team leads the match from start to finish, responding to every opponent’s comeback attempt, and lengthening the gap between the third and fourth periods. This is the third consecutive Scudetto final for theOlympia Milan.
Dinamo Sassari-Olimpia Milano | The match
strong part theOlympia Milan: first the triple of Voigtmannthen the 2+1 of Napier they sign the initial 0-6. Deaf unlock the Dinamobut ready the answer of Napier from three for the 2-11 Milanese. After a Sardinian mini-partial, the excellent incoming basket arrives Voigtmanndefinitely on fire in this start of race 3. Stefano Gentile unlock the Dynamo Sassari from three points and brings his team back to -3. The first quarter ends at 16-22 with three free throws by Devon Hallchosen instead of Kevin Pangos in the twelve. Kyle Hines opens the second quarter with the two points of Milan’s +8, with Sassari which is unlocked only after 2.30 minutes with Deaf. The Dynamo Sassari tries to close the gap and with a triple of Trailer back to -4 (24-28). The game now continues in balance, with Shields who scores a great basket for the Milanese 30-36, before the fourth point in a row of Robinson. The second quarter ends at 36-41 with a great triple by Shields.
The third quarter opens with a triple of Deafwhile with Bendzius the Dynamo Sassari find the first advantage of the evening. After 2’30” Shields unlock theOlympia Milan with the triple of Milan’s +2. Again the DanishOlympiad finds a basket from behind the arc, bringing his team back to +5. The match increases in intensity in this phase, with the Milanese team now picking up shots. Napier scores the triple of 47-55, while with Hall l’Olympiad find the new double-digit advantage. Datom’s Teeth find two consecutive triples valid for +13, Milan’s maximum advantage. The third quarter ends on 53-66. Napier finds the triple of +15 at the start of the fourth period, with theOlympia Milan who tries to definitively close the match. Now the Milanese playmaker is literally going crazy, winning two fouls on consecutive three-point shots, converting all free throws and thus signing 9 points in a row. The Milanese team spreads reaching +20 with the dunk of Voigtmann mid fourth period. The endgame is simple garbage-time, with Devecchi entering the field for his last time before retiring. Olimpia Milano flies to the championship final by winning with a score of 61-93.
Dinamo Sassari-Olimpia Milano (16-22, 36-41, 53-66, 61-93)
Click here for the match statistics table.
Olimpia Milano calendar | The next appointments
L’Olympia Milan will return to the field for game 1 of LBA Finals 2023 al Milan Forum against the The power of Bologna where he Derthonawith the series currently at 2-0 for the scario.