Olimpia Milano flies to the final with a great Shields: Sassari swept away

L’Olympia Milan unplug the pass for LBA Finals 2023, he does so at the end of a dominated game despite a few too many defensive distractions in the first half and a not always sparkling attack. In fact, the Milanese team leads the match from start to finish, responding to every opponent’s comeback attempt, and lengthening the gap between the third and fourth periods. This is the third consecutive Scudetto final for theOlympia Milan.

Dinamo Sassari-Olimpia Milano | The match

strong part theOlympia Milan: first the triple of Voigtmannthen the 2+1 of Napier they sign the initial 0-6. Deaf unlock the Dinamobut ready the answer of Napier from three for the 2-11 Milanese. After a Sardinian mini-partial, the excellent incoming basket arrives Voigtmanndefinitely on fire in this start of race 3. Stefano Gentile unlock the Dynamo Sassari from three points and brings his team back to -3. The first quarter ends at 16-22 with three free throws by Devon Hallchosen instead of Kevin Pangos in the twelve. Kyle Hines opens the second quarter with the two points of Milan’s +8, with Sassari which is unlocked only after 2.30 minutes with Deaf. The Dynamo Sassari tries to close the gap and with a triple of Trailer back to -4 (24-28). The game now continues in balance, with Shields who scores a great basket for the Milanese 30-36, before the fourth point in a row of Robinson. The second quarter ends at 36-41 with a great triple by Shields.