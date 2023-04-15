«Olindo and Rosa victims of a judicial error, reopen the case»

Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the massacre of Erba, are innocent. He supports it the pg of Milan Cuno Tarfusser who, on input from the defence, made a request for review of the trial for the death of Raffaella Castagna, her 2-year-old son Youssef Marzouk, the baby’s grandmother Paola Galli and a neighbor Valeria Cherubini. A request, reads the 58-page deed in possession ofberaking latest newswhich is raised by the magistrate “in all conscience, for the love of truth and justice and for the intolerability of the thought that two people, probably victims of a judicial error, are serving a life sentence”.

In this sense he asks that the Court of Appeal of Brescia, entitled to express itself on the questionwishes to proceed with the renewal of the hearing instruction by means of “the examination of the 57 technical consultants who have drawn up and signed the technical consultancy reports on the methods, technologies, checks carried out by them and on the results they have reached, and wishes to have, prior acquisition of procedural documents, any further verification deemed useful and necessary for the purposes of deciding according to truth and justice”.

According to the prosecutor, the recognition made by the eyewitness Mario Frigerio, that in the Erba massacre he lost his wife Valeria Cherubini is not reliable, as he claims in the request for review of the trial. «The worsening of the psychic condition and the cognitive deficits manifested by Mario Frigerio during his hospital stay, the incorrect investigative interview techniques full of numerous suggestions made about him and the clear violation of precise and well-known scientific laws regarding memory and recognition of faces demonstrate incontrovertibly that memory concerning Olindo Romano as her attacker is a false memory and that Mario Frigerio was an unsuitable person to give valid testimony regarding the events that took place on the evening of 11 December 2006» reads the document.

«There were very many elements that, starting from the first instance judgment, would have been suitable, if only evaluated by the judges, to judge the “recognition” test unreliable, the “bloodstain” test highly dubious and induced, in ways that define little orthodox is to exercise euphemism, the “confessions”, treated instead as queen trials».

