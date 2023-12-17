Olive oil, a real medicine: taking it regularly fights these diseases

“Olive Oil: The Ancient and Modern Wonder Medicine”

Olive oil has been revered as a natural medicine for centuries and for good reason. With its enormous beneficial properties, it has been used to combat many diseases and protect the human body. The use of olive oil for medicinal purposes dates back as far as 4,000 BC, with ancient civilizations in Armenia, Palestine, and India being the first to produce and utilize this remarkable oil.

Today, the majority of olive oil production is concentrated in the Mediterranean area, with the European Union being responsible for 80% of the world‘s olive oil production. The largest European oil producers, including Spain, Italy, Greece, and Portugal, create 2.5 million jobs in the olive growing sector. Outside the EU, countries such as Tunisia, Turkey, Syria, and Morocco also contribute significantly to global olive oil production.

The numerous health benefits of olive oil are well-documented, with recent research even suggesting its effectiveness in fighting serious diseases such as cancer. The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) has stated that a healthy diet, which includes the consumption of olive oil, can slow down the development of cancer. It has also been observed that Mediterranean populations, who consume a large quantity of olive oil, have a lower risk of developing certain diseases compared to other global populations.

With its ability to combat diseases and provide essential nutrients and vitamins to the human body, olive oil has rightfully earned its status as one of the best natural medicines in the world. As more research continues to showcase its health benefits, it’s clear that this ancient wonder medicine remains a valuable resource in the modern era.