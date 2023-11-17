Oliver Kirst elected as new BPI chairman

Berlin – Oliver Kirst is the new chairman of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI). The qualified and licensed pharmacist has been managing director at Servier Deutschland GmbH since 2007 and has been active on the Bavarian state association board for many years, which he has chaired since this summer. At today’s extraordinary general meeting, the delegates elected him as the successor to Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, who had held the office since December 2020. He resigned in September 2023 after the planned merger with the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) did not achieve the necessary quorum in BPI membership.

“It is essential that the BPI now acts with the necessary unity again, looks forward and, as a strong business association, represents the interests of all member companies convincingly and assertively,” said Kirst. “I am convinced that I can make a positive contribution to leading the BPI into a strong association in line with its goals. The health policy challenges are great and we will continue to cooperate closely with all important partners in the future. I have great confidence that we can and will strengthen Germany as a pharmaceutical location and patient care together.”

In addition to the chairman, a new BPI board was also elected. The deputy chairmen are Adam Faßbender/Amplumed GmbH, Dr. Marc-Oliver Rauch, MD, MA/Leadiant GmbH, Dr. Christian Roesky/Novaliq GmbH and Ralph Schmidt/Biological remedies Heel GmbH.

The delegates elected Richard Mark Engelhard/Engelhard Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG as treasurer.

Other members of the association’s board of directors are: Philipp Bloching, MD/Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Sebastian Frank Braun/CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Richard Mark Engelhard/Engelhard Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Sandra Graf-Schiller/SaluVet GmbH, Marco Hardt/Novartis Pharma GmbH, Dr. Marc A. Heim/LEO Pharma GmbH, Dr. Frank Velte/CG Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Matthias Weide/CHIESI GmbH and Christian Wieszner/CLS Behring GmbH.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. med. Kai Joachimsen remains a member of the BPI board.

Further information about Oliver Kirst’s CV is available upon request by email to [email protected].

Note: The use of the photo is free of charge provided the source is ©BPI/Rafalzyk and in connection with the press release.

Share this: Facebook

X

