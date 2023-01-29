“At school I get distracted because the teacher is boring and the exercises he gives us are trivial and repetitive”. “Some days I just don’t feel like doing anything.” These are phrases that can be heard from the boys. And then there are parents who complain because their children are dragging themselves around the house, they are all the time chatting on their mobile phones, they have difficulty starting anything and when they finally do their homework they wander on the computer jumping from one site to another. other.